Oceanside, CA

Pedestrian Struck, Injured by Coaster Train in Oceanside

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
A Coaster train heading north on the Del Mar bluffs. File photo by Chris Jennewein

A man was in the hospital Friday after being struck by a Coaster train in Oceanside.

Deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by the North County Transit District commuter train around 10:45 p.m. near the corner of Cassidy and South Meyers streets, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla in an unknown condition. His name was not immediately released.

Deputies from the sheriff’s transit division are investigating the incident.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Times of San Diego

