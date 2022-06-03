Executive Director of the Stubblefield Institute

The mission of the Bonnie and Bill Stubblefield Institute for Civil Political Communications is to serve as an active center for the study and promotion of civil political discourse; inspire intelligent, authentic and constructive debate; and encourage positive civic engagement for both students and the public alike. We seek to demonstrate that when opposing viewpoints are respected and legitimized in ways that avoid negative labeling, alienation, and silencing, it can strengthen our nation’s ability to better challenge and solve problems.

The Executive Director is the key operational position of responsibility for the Institute. As such, this position has overall responsibility for the programs, business, capacity, strength, viability, and sustainability of the Stubblefield Institute. The scope or dimensions of the role of the Executive Director are significant, and thus this position requires a strict adherence to professional ethics, values, and providing leadership with integrity.

While the Stubblefield Institute is grounded in the teaching and public discussion of political issues, the Executive Director must remain apolitical as far as possible. Personal political interpretations cannot dictate nor affect decisions made on behalf of the Institute. All interactions with staff, donors, volunteers and the University community must remain devoid of political considerations. The Executive Director’s ongoing primary responsibility is the health of the Institute, the enhancement of its mission and the preservation of its values.

The Executive Director provides essential leadership in advancing the Institute’s strategic direction, workplace culture, and stakeholder relationships. This position is entrusted with the fulfillment of the mission, vision, and strategic plan of the organization, and is the lead person for organizational governance. Further, this role is the key and leading role for the organization, and involves planning, organizing, directing, controlling, and administering all Institute operations. In particular, and in the interest of quality events, programs and services, this position is responsible for strategic leadership, collaborative and supportive people management, and balanced oversight in the following areas:

• Administering the programs, signature events, and initiatives of a dynamic Institute

• Philanthropic cultivation, solicitation and stewardship

• Strategic community relations

• Financial management and integrity

• Strategic planning

• Pursuing and promoting research opportunities consistent with the purpose of the Institute

• Maintaining relationships with the University community, the Institute’s Board of Advisors, and other stakeholders

The Executive Director reports to the Board and Director of the Shepherd Entrepreneurship and Research Corporation (SERC) and is advised by a Board of Advisors specific to the Institute. As well, the Executive Director is expected to coordinate programs, initiatives and activities with the administration of Shepherd University, including the President, the Provost, the Vice Presidents, relevant faculty, and staff.

Specific Accountabilities

Administrative

• Oversees and engages in high-level human resources issues relating to issues concerning employees, volunteers, or contractors;

• Creates a safe and motivational work environment, through proactive conflict management and mentoring, to enhance employee satisfaction and productivity;

• Provides regular opportunities for staff to interact with the Executive Director and with each other; and

• Creates and maintains strong and positive relationships with internal stakeholders (administration, faculty, staff, contractors, volunteers, and the Board of Advisors) and cultivates an equitable, diverse, and inclusive internal culture.

Philanthropic Cultivation and Stewardship/Fund Raising

• Provides leadership, guidance, and mentorship to enhance the Institute’s financial strength and viability;

• Promotes and develops strong and positive relationships with all donors, funders, business support, and potential funders in an effort to realize stronger revenue, both short-term and long-term, for the Institute;

• Cultivates diversification of the current funding base;

• Ensures compliance with public sector funding agencies; and

• Serves as the key contact with key financial supporters.

Advancing the Institute’s Strategic Direction

• Provides a strategic level of thinking regarding programs and initiatives that advance the Institute’s mission and values;

• Provides leadership, quality assurance, and excellence in all events, programs, and services; and

• Pursues future orientation and planning to address fluid events within both the public arena and the academic community.

Community Relations

• Serves as the primary public spokesperson for the Institute;

• Develops and maintains relationships with relevant community leaders and leadership groups;

• Supports the Institute’s Community Engagement Committee and works with them to offer regular events of local community interest; and

• Develops and maintains relationships with local, regional and national media.

Financial Management

• Oversees programs and initiatives to ensure an effective and efficient utilization of both financial and human resources;

• In collaboration with SERC’s leadership, acts as the Institute’s key oversight and financial control;

• Cultivates diversification of the current funding base;

• Works in adherence with prudent financial practices;

• Ensures the maintenance of accurate and current records of expenditures and revenues reflective of day-to-day operations; and

• Provides leadership in contract negotiations and contract management.

Risk Mitigation

• Oversees legal, regulatory and professional requirements for a charitable organization;

• Ensures that organizational practices are in compliance with all regulatory and legal standards; and

• Stays abreast of university and community developments and helps to identify and address potential public relations challenges.

Support for the Board of Advisors

• Conducts regular meetings of the Board of Advisors to update them on Institute activities and to solicit input and advice concerning programs, initiatives, challenges and opportunities;

• Provides strong and clear communication to the Board, both at and between meetings; and

• Creates a positive environment that attracts and motivates qualified and competent Board members.

Qualifications and Competencies

• A degree in a relevant academic field;

• A minimum of five years of demonstrated administrative leadership, preferably within the nonprofit or educational sectors;

• Awareness of and sensitivity to social, economic and political issues;

• Ability to galvanize people both within the organization, the University, and the community;

• Strong fund raising skills;

• Exceptional communication skills, as evidenced by demonstrated facility with both verbal and written communication;

• Familiarity with organizational budgeting and budget management;

• The ability to manage a diverse staff, including opportunities for coaching and mentoring;

• Experience as a practitioner of political communication a plus.

Working Conditions

The Executive Director is a full-time position within a strong value-based organizational culture. This position requires a high level of team collaboration, yet also requires significant autonomy. Due to funding and event cycles, programs, special events, and external relations often out of the area, there is a requirement for the Executive Director to work irregular, and sometimes longer, hours. In the end, the culture and environment of the Stubblefield Institute is largely determined by the passion, values, ethics and commitment of its Executive Director.

The anticipated salary range for this position is $80-$100K. Employee benefits include a wide range of health insurance and other benefits; 401(a) retirement savings with 6% contribution match; 13 paid holidays; 24 days annual leave (vacation) per year; 18 sick days per year and the flexibility to use that time to care for immediate family members; and tuition waivers for employees and their dependents.

Application Procedures

Review of complete applications will begin immediately and candidate materials received by July 1, 2022 will be assured of full consideration. To apply, go to https://jobs-shepherd.peopleadmin.com/. Applications should include a letter of interest, a resume, and five names of professional references with email addresses and telephone numbers.

You may visit The Bonnie and Bill Stubblefield Institute for Civil Political Communications’ website to learn more about the Institute: https://www.shepherd.edu/icpc. For more information about Shepherd University, go to www.shepherd.edu. Confidential inquiries may be directed to the Institute’s Acting Director, Gregory Fields, at gfields@shepherd.edu.

Shepherd University is an Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer. Individuals from traditionally underrepresented groups are encouraged to apply.

