Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Professor's Novel Inspired by Real-Life Adoption Story

By Lea-Rachel Kosnik
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You should be a mother” was what my own mother said to me the week before she died. I held her thin, weakened hand across the hospital bed and nodded. I was in my early 20s, and children seemed a faraway possibility in an unlikely land that included marriage, mortgages and...

Shine My Crown

Black Mother Outraged After Son Receives 'Monkey Award' From Preschool

A mother from Mississippi was left outraged and seeking answers after her preschooler son was sent home with a "monkey award." Shemekia Ellis says her son was the recipient of the "Monkey Award...for entertaining others." After almost a week of no response, Ellis finally sat down with school district officials who claimed to have no knowledge of the history of Black Americans being compared to monkeys.
Essence

Family Discovers New Home Was Once Plantation Where Their Ancestors Were Enslaved

Fred Miller, an Air Force veteran, purchased a home in southern Virginia unaware of its connection to his family's history. When Fred Miller purchased a home in southern Virginia two years ago, he could not have imagined his family’s deep connection with the property. Miller shared in 60 Minutes...
The Essays of Adam Smith: Part I, SEC. I, Chapter III

The Fiction Addiction

Historical Mystery in "Murder at The Mena House"

Murder at the Mena House(cover art from the publisher) In Murder at the Mena House, Jane Wunderly and her aunt Millie are escaping Prohibition and the post-WWI shadows at the Mena House Hotel in Cairo. The hotel is filled with Agatha Christie characters, including honeymooning actors with a surprising amount of cash, and Redvers, a man who claims to be a banker, although he never seems to go to work in a bank. There’s also a gallant who seems to make a living charming wealthy older women, Anna Stainton, a young woman on the hunt for either a husband or a good time, and two new young women taking up almost all of Aunt Millie’s free time.
Rolling Stone

Emergency Food, Karate and a Bible: Inside Chuck Norris’ Survival Kit

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Chuck Norris wants you and your family to be prepared for the worst: The actor and martial arts champion is now the spokesperson for an emergency food supply brand, aptly named Roundhouse Provisions. The Norris-approved Roundhouse food supply comes by the bucket, with each holding 76 pre-packaged meals — enough to comfortably sustain an adult for a week. With a shelf-life of 25 years, the supply buckets are meant to be stashed and...
Los Angeles Times

Review: Andrew Holleran should be a giant of queer literature. His new novel on aging proves it

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. Andrew Holleran’s fifth novel, “The Kingdom of Sand,” announces its theme early. “This story is about the things we accumulate during a lifetime but cannot bear to part with before we die,” its unnamed narrator explains. Which is to say that it continues the project Holleran began four decades ago: elegant, contemplative works obsessed with matters of intimacy and loss.
The Guardian

Teenager Leila Mottley on writing her debut novel: ‘I’ve always done things at a warp speed’

“When I step away,” says Kiara, of her latest, hopeless attempt to find herself a job, as a shop assistant, “I make sure to make a fist and pound lightly on the glass display counter. Not hard enough to risk breaking it, but enough that the twentysomethings look over at me with fear in their eyes before I swing out the door and back on to the street.”
