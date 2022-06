In Progress/ Studio 110 is inviting Crookston and surrounding communities to join them at the Grand Theatre in Crookston for a Community Red Carpet Event celebrating three local artists on Saturday, June 11, for their accomplishments of their films taking first place at the 17th Annual MY HERO International Film Festival. The artists entered the Festival in 2021 and won their respective categories out of hundreds of contestants worldwide. Now Studio 110, in partnership with Alluma and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, are throwing a Red Carpet event to celebrate and recognize their achievements since they were unable to last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO