Photos of the week ending June 3, 2022

Rep. Sylvia Garcia wants you to know something about people in her home state — they mostly support abortion rights and they definitely aren’t “crazy Texans.”. “We’re always having to — I wouldn’t use the word defend — but at least speak up to make sure people know that not everybody is that way,” she says.
Primaries in multiple states on Tuesday will set matchups for the fall and could end the careers of some incumbents. Here are some key questions that will be answered:. Connie Conway, a former Tulare County supervisor and Republican leader in the state Assembly, is heavily favored to win the special election in California’s 22nd District for the remainder of former GOP Rep. Devin Nunes’ term. She faces Democrat Lourin Hubbard, a state water department operations manager.
