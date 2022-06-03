ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego residents separated by 14 votes in House District 38 race

By Corey Buchanan
 5 days ago

Also, Aaron Woods and Jason Fields appear victorious in Senate District 13 Democratic Primary and House District 26 Republican Primary respectively while West Linn measure poised to pass

This article was updated from its original version

Over a half a month after the last voters handed in ballots, Lake Oswego residents Neelam Gupta and Daniel Nguyen are separated by just 14 votes in the race to earn the Democratic Party nomination in the House District 38 election.

According to updated results reported Friday, June 2, Nguyen has 6,781 votes while Gupta has 6,767. The candidates had been within two votes of each other prior to the latest update.

Gupta had led by a few hundred votes based on results from Multnomah County — which favored the Lake Oswego School Board member 3,659 to 3,334 — but Nguyen crept closer as Clackamas County votes slowly trickled in. The county has processed results at a snail's pace due to defective bar codes and general dysfunction.

Nguyen, a Lake Oswego city councilor, leads in Clackamas County 3,447 to 3,108. The county indicated June 2 that it has 1,105 ballots that still need to be duplicated and that it has counted 113,651 ballots out of 115,045 received.

Earlier this week, Gupta said waiting for the results has been a little frustrating but expressed confidence that every vote would be counted.

"Most importantly I'm looking forward to celebrating graduation with students and continuing to advocate for the community in any role I'm fortunate to be entrusted with," she said.

Nguyen, also earlier this week, said he was patiently waiting for the results to come in and said the last two weeks have been an exercise in dealing with uncertainty.

He added: "If anything this demonstrates why every single vote counts."

House District 38 includes Lake Oswego and parts of Multnomah County. The winner will face Lake Oswego resident Alistair Firmin, a republican, in the general election.

Senate District 13

Wilsonville Planning Commissioner Aaron Woods maintains a commanding lead of 55.03% to 44.43% in the Democratic Primary for Senate District 13 over West Linn-Wilsonville School Board Chair Chelsea King. Woods holds a healthy lead in both Clackamas County and Washington County. The district includes Wilsonville, Tigard, Sherwood, King City and other areas. King said she had called Woods to concede the race.

"Until it's of course certified it's not official, but I would say at this juncture I am the winner for District 13," Woods said.

He added that he was happy to see no negative campaigning during the race and said King — a fellow Wilsonville resident — ran a very good campaign. He expressed confidence in his ability to win November's general election against Republican real estate broker John Veliz.

"I think when you look at my platform, my platform resonated of course with the majority of people and that's why I believe I have 55% of the overall vote," Woods said.

Despite the apparent loss, King said the campaign was an amazing experience.

"It didn't turn out the way I wanted it to of course but we still ran an amazing campaign and I totally respect that the voters made their choice," she said.

House District 26

On the other side of the aisle, Marion County resident Jason Fields maintained what looks to be a decisive lead over Charbonneau resident Glenn Lancaster in the House District 26 Republican primary. Fields is up 64.72% to 34.43% with 5,524 total votes counted.

"I am honored to have been able to run to represent district 26 from a conservative view and am looking forward to the general election. I'm interested in doing the hard work it's going to take to get elected and I hope I will be successful," he said.

He added that he felt that the Clackamas County elections fiasco was evidence that Oregon needs to move away from the vote-by-mail system.

The district includes Wilsonville, Tigard and other areas. The winner will face Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville, in the general election.

West Linn Oppenlander measure

Based on votes that have been counted so far, voters strongly favor approving a measure that would allow the city of West Linn to purchase the Oppenlander fields from the West Linn-Wilsonville School District. "Yes" held a lead of 66.6% to 33.4%.

The measure would provide the city with $3.5 million in bond funds to purchase the 10-acre property, which has been used as sports fields for 40 years. Even if it passes, the sale is mired in a legal dispute between the district and the city over the price.

A previous version of this story had the incorrect updated results for the HD 38 race due to an error on the Oregon Secretary of State website

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

