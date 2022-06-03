Teen suspects indicted for murder of 11-year-old Bronx girl Kyhara Tay

The two teen suspects in the death of an 11-year-old innocent victim shot on the street in the Bronx were arraigned Friday.

A grand jury indicted 18-year-old Omar Bojang and 15-year-old Matthew Godwin for the murder of Kyhara Tay last month.

Kiki, as her friends called her, was hit by a bullet after school let out.

Authorities said Bojang was driving a scooter with Godwin riding on the back when Godwin fired a gun at a 13-year-old boy, but the bullet struck Tay.

"This case is a nothing less than a catastrophe of our young people. A beautiful little girl Kyhara, standing outside a nail salon in the afternoon, allegedly killed by a 15-year-old shooter, as he was driven on a scooter by an 18-year-old, and they were aiming for a 13-year-old boy. These ages make you weep. As I keep saying, we are losing a generation in the Bronx and we must act now to save our young people," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a release.

Godwin and Bojang were arraigned on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, attempted murder, and attempted assault in the first degree. Godwin was also charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Godwin was arrested last month inside the lobby of the 95 Hotel on Third Avenue in the Bronx, where police say he was sent by his mother to avoid arrest.

Days later, Bojang turned himself into police.

The intended target of the shooting is also believed to have been a teen who was not hit, but the bullet traveled a half block and struck Tay

She went into a nail salon for help and collapsed before later dying at the hospital.

Her father, Sokpini Tay, gave a tearful plea at a rally following the shooting.

"Please have mercy for her," he said while crying. "Please don't forget her. Please. She's a baby. She wasn't grown up yet. She didn't have time to grow up. I'll never get a chance to see her again."

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was joined by Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, City Council Member Rafael Salamanca, District Attorney Darcel Clark, and advocates at the "Justice for Kyhara Tay" rally to call for resources, support, and change.

