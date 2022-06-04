ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platinum Jubilee: Royal family attend Service of Thanksgiving in London without Queen

By Maya Yagoda
 4 days ago

Friday 3 June marks the second day of the Queen’s platinum jubilee weekend, which began on Thursday with the Trooping the Colour parade.

A Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II ’s 70-year reign took place at St Paul’s Cathedral in London bringing together most members of the royal family .

However, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the Queen will miss the service after experiencing “some discomfort” during the first day of platinum jubilee celebrations.

The Queen watched the ceremony on television as she rested at Windsor Castle and The Prince of Wales stepped in to represent his mother.

The Independent

The Independent

