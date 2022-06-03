ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Race update: Daniel Nguyen pulls away from Neelam Gupta in House District 38 race

By Corey Buchanan
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEmZz_0fzaFzSr00 Also, Aaron Woods and Jason Fields appear victorious in Senate District 13 Democratic Primary and House District 26 Republican Primary respectively while West Linn measure poised to pass

This article was updated from its original version

Though Daniel Nguyen had trailed by two votes a few days prior — in the House District 38 Democratic Primary against Lake Oswego School Board member Neelam Gupta — the Lake Oswego city councilor pulled ahead by over 800 votes after results came in Friday, June 2.

He now leads 53.65% to 46.09%.

Gupta had led by a few hundred votes based on results from Multnomah County — which favored the Lake Oswego School Board member 3,659 to 3,334 — but Nguyen crept closer as Clackamas County votes slowly trickled in. The county has processed results at a snail's pace due to defective bar codes and general dysfunction.

Nguyen leads in Clackamas County 2,447 to 1,308. The county indicated June 2 that it has 1,105 ballots that still need to be duplicated and that it has counted 113,651 ballots out of 115,045 received.

Earlier this week, Gupta said waiting for the results had been a little frustrating but expressed confidence that every vote would be counted.

"Most importantly I'm looking forward to celebrating graduation with students and continuing to advocate for the community in any role I'm fortunate to be entrusted with," she said.

Also earlier this week, Nguyen said he was patiently waiting for the results to come in and said the last two weeks have been an exercise in dealing with uncertainty.

He added: "If anything this demonstrates why every single vote counts."

Nguyen could not immediately be reached for comment following the latest returns.

House District 38 includes Lake Oswego and parts of Multnomah County. The winner will face Lake Oswego resident Alistair Firmin, a republican, in the general election.

Senate District 13

Wilsonville Planning Commissioner Aaron Woods maintains a commanding lead of 55.03% to 44.43% in the Democratic Primary for Senate District 13 over West Linn-Wilsonville School Board Chair Chelsea King. Woods holds a healthy lead in both Clackamas County and Washington County. The district includes Wilsonville, Tigard, Sherwood, King City and other areas. King said she had called Woods to concede the race.

"Until it's of course certified it's not official, but I would say at this juncture I am the winner for District 13," Woods said.

He added that he was happy to see no negative campaigning during the race and said King — a fellow Wilsonville resident — ran a very good campaign. He expressed confidence in his ability to win November's general election against Republican real estate broker John Veliz.

"I think when you look at my platform, my platform resonated of course with the majority of people and that's why I believe I have 55% of the overall vote," Woods said.

Despite the apparent loss, King said the campaign was an amazing experience.

"It didn't turn out the way I wanted it to of course but we still ran an amazing campaign and I totally respect that the voters made their choice," she said.

House District 26

On the other side of the aisle, Marion County resident Jason Fields maintained what looks to be a decisive lead over Charbonneau resident Glenn Lancaster in the House District 26 Republican primary. Fields is up 64.72% to 34.43% with 5,524 total votes counted.

"I am honored to have been able to run to represent district 26 from a conservative view and am looking forward to the general election. I'm interested in doing the hard work it's going to take to get elected and I hope I will be successful," he said.

He added that he felt that the Clackamas County elections fiasco was evidence that Oregon needs to move away from the vote-by-mail system.

The district includes Wilsonville, Tigard and other areas. The winner will face Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville, in the general election.

West Linn Oppenlander measure

Based on votes that have been counted so far, voters strongly favor approving a measure that would allow the city of West Linn to purchase the Oppenlander fields from the West Linn-Wilsonville School District. "Yes" held a lead of 66.6% to 33.4%.

The measure would provide the city with $3.5 million in bond funds to purchase the 10-acre property, which has been used as sports fields for 40 years. Even if it passes, the sale is mired in a legal dispute between the district and the city over the price.

Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County: 95% ballots counted

The only election still in doubt is the Democratic nominee in Oregon House District 38. Clackamas County reports that 95% of primary election ballots have been counted by the morning of Tuesday, May 31. The primary election was held May 17. According to the county's dedicated website, 111,092 of the 116,045 ballots received by May 24 have been counted. An additional 3,653 remain to be duplicated to overcome the printing error preventing them from being counted. The only election still in doubt is the Democratic nominee in Oregon House District 38. Democratic voters in the district are nearly evenly split...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Metro President Lynn Peterson wins second term

Incumbent will receive more than 50% of the vote even though ballots are still being countedMetro President Lynn Peterson has been reelected to a second term, even though ballots are still being counted in the Clackamas County portion of the elected regional government. Updated unofficial returns showed Peterson with 54% of the vote on Sunday, May 29. Her closest challenger, Alisa Pyszka, has 32%. Even though only around 77% of the ballots have been counted in Clackamas County, Peterson is leading Pyszka by enough there that she will not fall below 50% by the time the results will be certified...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Students and staff bid farewell to Arts & Technology High School

After nearly 17 years, doors will close for the final time June 8, but the memories of community and belonging will continueWithin a few minutes of walking through the front doors, Michelle Quinn knew Arts & Technology High School was the place for her. It was midway through her freshman year and the now-senior was feeling "extremely nervous" about starting anew after transferring from Wilsonville High School. But before she could even take a seat in her homeroom, she made a group of friends. "I was barely through the door and someone just came over and introduced themselves;...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Oregon politics: New poll, Legislative Days and COVID-19

An early poll of the race for governor shows a tight race among the trio of major candidates.A new governor's race poll, a packed schedule of legislative meetings, a top leader in Salem on the mend from COVID-19, plus military news with state ramifications were part of Tuesday's mix of Oregon political and government news. New poll shows Drazan edge An early poll of the race for governor shows a tight race among the trio of major candidates, with less than a quarter of those polled having no preference yet. The poll by Nelson Research, a firm owned by prominent...
OREGON STATE
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County parenting program to offer classes in Spanish

12-week course is geared for families with young children aged up to 8 years old this summerA group parenting program that for years was only available in English has been newly translated to Spanish and will be offered for the first time in Clackamas County to approximately 10 families with children aged 8 and below. "Make Parenting A Pleasure" is a child-abuse-prevention program published by nonprofit family-support organization Parenting Now, providing highly-stressed parents of young children with mentoring in resiliency, social and emotional connection and other factors proven to lower the potential for neglect. Parenting Now, headquartered in Eugene, is...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County married couple arrested for fentanyl trafficking

Police seize pills from vehicle of Gladstone residents Johnny and Martha StavrakisA married couple from Gladstone was arrested Wednesday, June 1, after allegedly trafficking fentanyl pills from Clackamas County to Central Oregon, per the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE). Johnny Stavrakis, 39, and his wife Martha Stavrakis, 42, both face criminal charges after CODE detectives found and seized a "commercial quantity" of counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl as well as other evidence of drug sales during a traffic stop, authorities say. Johnny repotedly faces charges for unlawful possession, manufacture, and attempted distribution of a schedule II controlled substance, as...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

5th District Congress race split politically, geographically

Both candidates in the Nov. 8 election live legally outside the newly-created Oregon House district.The race for Oregon's 5th Congressional District seat will feature not only a partisan rift but a geographic split over which side of the Cascades will be home to a new U.S. House member. Central Oregon's Jamie McLeod-Skinner is the Democratic nominee for the 5th Congressional District in November. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the former mayor of Happy Valley in Clackamas County, near Portland, handily won the GOP primary. Seven-term U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, conceded the race Friday night, May 27, following reports from...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Readers' letters

Readers advocate for a new Clackamas County clerk and against a potential Aurora Airport runway extensionWe need change after Clackamas County clerk fiasco The county clerk administers and conducts all local, state and federal elections for Clackamas County, a job the current county clerk struggles to perform. The May 17 election was poorly planned and executed. As a result of this dismal performance, we have an unacceptably long delay in reporting the election results. On election night, the Oregon Secretary of State said, "the county's reporting delays tonight are unacceptable. Voters have done their jobs, and now it's time for...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

League of Women Voters: Clackamas County, state now see urgency

Marge Easley: We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson.The League of Women Voters of Clackamas County thanks state and county officials for acknowledging the urgency of completing the ballot-counting process in our county. We believe that voters deserve an election system they can depend on, one that adheres to established procedures at all stages of the process. As we all know, loss of faith in election integrity can have a direct impact on voter participation and faith in our democratic system. We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson. Ballot-handling protocols must be reviewed, refined and followed to the letter, and election officials must be held accountable for missteps. Oregon's well-earned reputation for safe and secure elections is at stake. Marge Easley is a board member for Clackamas County's League of Women Voters chapter. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
BURNS, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville's budget set to increase due to staffing uptick, capital projects

The city's proposed budget comes in at $285.1 million, including $81 million for improvement projects After increasing by about 8% the previous year, the city of Wilsonville's budget will spike by roughly 5% this year according to the proposed budget presented to the Wilsonville Budget Committee during meetings May 18-19. At the second meeting, the committee recommended that the Wilsonville City Council approve the $285.1 million budget. The city's expenditure when it comes to capital projects ($81 million) will be higher in the next fiscal year, which starts in July, than most — if not all — previous years. "(This...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Shemia Fagan pledges accurate count amid 'outrageous' debacle

Secretary of state to maintain 'oversight' role of Clackamas County election, of which Sherry Hall remains sole legal conductorSecretary of State Shemia Fagan reiterated her commitment to exercising her full legal power in helping Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall conduct a fair and accurate primary election despite "frustrating" and "outrageous" management thus far from the elected clerk. Fagan pledged during a press conference on Tuesday, May 24, that "every vote will be counted and every voice will be heard," adding that this will require collaborating with Hall, who is the only person with the legal authority to conduct an election...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
