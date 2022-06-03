ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supermodel Catherine McNeil announces engagement to NBA star Miles Plumlee following split from former fiancée Ruby Rose: 'Of course I said YES'

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Catherine McNeil is engaged.

The Australian supermodel shared the good news to Instagram on Friday, revealing her NBA star beau Miles Plumlee has popped the question.

The 33-year-old posted a series of images of the proposal to Instagram, with her love, also 33, embracing her as she showed off her diamond sparkler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYdSP_0fzaFVBB00
Sweet: Catherine McNeil (left) is engaged. The Australian supermodel shared the good news to Instagram on Friday, revealing her NBA star beau Miles Plumlee (right) popped the question

'Of course I said YES. @milesplumlee I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together,' she wrote in the caption.

Catherine's personal life has often made headlines with the openly-bisexual beauty briefly linked to Dutch supermodel Freja Beja Erichsen before dating Ruby Rose.

The high-profile couple would later become engaged before splitting in 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LrKCE_0fzaFVBB00
'Of course I said YES. @milesplumlee I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together,' she wrote in the caption
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1eiU_0fzaFVBB00
Love: It's understood she has been dating American Plumlee - a former NCAA superstar for Duke University - since 2018 

It's understood she has been dating American Plumlee - a former NCAA superstar for Duke University - since 2018.

Plumlee last played for the Perth Wildcats in the NBL, winning the National championship in 2020.

It's believed the pair now reside on the Sunshine Coast after spending some time in Perth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RttMv_0fzaFVBB00
Fit: Plumlee last played for the Perth Wildcats in the NBL, winning the National championship in 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eVWYk_0fzaFVBB00
Split:  Catherine's personal life has often made headlines with the openly-bisexual beauty briefly linked to Dutch supermodel Freja Beja Erichsen before dating Ruby Rose (left). The high-profile couple would later become engaged before splitting in 2010

Catherine, one of the most in-demand models for more than a decade, returned to the spotlight three years after stepping off the catwalk for a career break in Perth.

The Brisbane-born beauty, who exploded on to the international modelling scene in 2007, opted to step away from the industry at the start of the Covid pandemic for personal reasons.

A winner of the Girlfriend Model Search at age 14, McNeil soared to international superstardom in 2007 when she appeared on the cover of French and Australian Vogue and racked up campaigns for fashion giants Versace, D&G, Jean Paul Gaultier and Donna Karan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LkAsG_0fzaFVBB00
Star: A winner of the Girlfriend Model Search at age 14, McNeil soared to international superstardom in 2007 when she appeared on the cover of French and Australian Vogue 

