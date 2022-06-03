ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Cheeses sold in several states recalled

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sara Maloney
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DE1AI_0fzaFMTs00

KANSAS ( KSNT ) – Many cheese products are being recalled due to the potential of Listeria contamination on Thursday, according to the FDA.

Refrigerators recalled due to choking risk from ice maker

Paris Brothers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri has issued a voluntary limited recall of the following items:

  • Cottonwood River Cheddar
  • D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie
  • Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style
  • Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar
  • Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar
  • Paris Brothers Colby Jack
  • Paris Brothers Pepper Jack
  • Cervasi Pecorino Romano

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those who are young, frail, elderly or have weakened immune systems. Symptoms in healthy individuals can include short-term issues like high-fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths for those who are pregnant.

These products have been sold to wholesalers for distributions in KS, MO, AR, IA, OK, NE, SD, one store in MS and one store in FL. The recalled cheeses were produced between May 4-6. Shipping cartons of the affected products will have lot codes of 05042022, 05052022 or 05062022.

The Listeria monocytogenes were found due to a routine sampling by the FDA. No illness has been reported yet. The Checkers in Lawrence sold the recalled cheese, as well as many other stores in Kansas. The list of grocery stores that sold the impacted products can be viewed by clicking here.

Consumers who have purchased the impacted cheese are encouraged to return it for a full refund. Questions can be directed to the company and ask for the FDA contact, Doug Schell, at 816-455-4188 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Disaster SNAP benefit applications start tomorrow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People applying for Disaster snap benefit applications can do so starting June 7 and ending June 13. Human services say the best way to apply is in person at one of the following locations: John Marshall Health and Human Services Center, Albuquerque New Mexico Highlands University Student Union Building, Las Vegas Juan […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico primaries, Deputy’s confusion, Hot with storms, Arroyo trespassers, Zoo upgrades

Tuesday’s Top Stories New Mexico News Podcast: The intraparty primary election fight Austin Trout is ready for his next challenge in the ring Low voter turnout so far for primary election in Bernalillo County Ordinance approved to protect tenants from income discrimination in ABQ Paramount accused of copyright infringement over ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Italy seizes […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMCAL hiring to support launch of 988 suicide prevention lifeline

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new three-digit phone number will make reaching out for help even easier. Starting July 16, dialing 988 will connect people to the national suicide prevention lifeline. New Mexico’s Statewide Crisis and Access Line will become the call center hub for the new expanded crisis response network. There will also be text […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Business
Local
Kansas Health
State
Missouri State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Health
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Business
KRQE News 13

Low-income wildfire victims eligible for SNAP benefits

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans impacted by wildfires can soon apply for disaster food benefits. The disaster SNAP benefits are available to low-income residents living in Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora, and Valencia counties. They’re meant to help those whose homes may have been damaged or destroyed by fire and who may not ordinarily qualify […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Thunderstorm chances return to eastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon

Thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon in eastern New Mexico. A few storms could be strong to severe in the northeastern part of the state. The heat is on across the state Monday, with isolated storms in far northeastern New Mexico. A backdoor cold front will work its way through eastern New Mexico tonight, increasing the amount of low level moisture. A weak upper level disturbance will cross the state Tuesday too, producing showers and thunderstorms along and east of the central mountain chain. The best chance for storms will stay in northeastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon and evening, where a couple strong to severe storms will be possible.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Big Country 96.9

Do You Know What Purple Paint On A Fence Post Means in Maine?

Maine is one of several states in which purple paint on a fence post (or a stone or a tree) has a specific meaning. If you see it, turn around. Here's why. In Maine, purple paint means "no trespassing." Maine is one of 16 states to have the "purple paint law." The other states include Texas, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Idaho, Arkansas, Montana, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Kansas, and Indiana.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheddar Cheese#Cheeses#Paris Brothers Inc#French#Sd#Ms
KRQE News 13

Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list

A gunman suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge at a Wisconsin home had a list that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Whitmer’s office and a law enforcement source said Saturday. Douglas K. Uhde, 56, who has not...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
KRQE News 13

Drinking water advisories lifted for some systems in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department’s Drinking Water Bureau has lifted advisories for several water systems in Mora and San Miguel Counties affected by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire. Advisories have been lifted for: Mike Mateo Elementary School, San Miguel County Ledoux MDWCA, Mora County Mora MDWCA, Mora County South Holman MDWCA, […]
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
FDA
KRQE News 13

Staying hot with daily showers and storms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is mild and quiet. Some clouds in northeast New Mexico will dissipate after 9 AM. Skies will be sunny through midday, before rounds of clouds move into the state during the afternoon and evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop in the Sangre de Cristo and Sacramento Mountains during the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico primary tallies more than 105K early votes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election, more than 105,000 New Mexican voters have already cast their ballot across the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian contests. At last count in May, New Mexico had roughly 1.03 million voters registered in the state’s three formally recognized, or “major” political parties, according to data from the Secretary of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico firefighter remembered by family and friends

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alongside friends and family, first responders gathered at the Santa Fe Rodeo Grounds to honor one of their own. It was a day of music, words, and, of course, horses to honor the life of Matthew Williams. “He loved outdoors, he loved horses,” said Marco Roybal, Williams’ brother. “I’ve never seen […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Feds discuss New Mexico fentanyl busts, Operation Blue Crush

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Representatives from the U.S. Marshal Service and several local police agencies are touting the results of a recent 90-day, statewide operation helping net guns and fentanyl pills. Agency leaders gathered for a news conference Friday, saying 310 people were arrested as part of the operation, removing at least 100 guns and roughly […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
1520 The Ticket

Massive Minnesota Home for Sale Includes Island and Hovercraft

$6.6 Million Home on an Island in St. Paul, Minnesota Comes with a Hovercraft. Are you ready for your mouth to hang open in amazement?! There is a home in Minnesota that's for sale right now for $6.6 million that has an indoor racquetball court AND one of the most amazing theater rooms I've ever seen. There are stars and lights on the ceiling! Oh, and it sits on an island all alone and comes with a Hovercraft.
MINNESOTA STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy