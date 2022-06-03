ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cheeses sold in several states recalled

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sara Maloney
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14tVTq_0fzaAuIh00

KANSAS ( KSNT ) – Many cheese products are being recalled due to the potential of Listeria contamination on Thursday, according to the FDA.

Paris Brothers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri has issued a voluntary limited recall of the following items:

  • Cottonwood River Cheddar
  • D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie
  • Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style
  • Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar
  • Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar
  • Paris Brothers Colby Jack
  • Paris Brothers Pepper Jack
  • Cervasi Pecorino Romano

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those who are young, frail, elderly or have weakened immune systems. Symptoms in healthy individuals can include short-term issues like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths for those who are pregnant.

Strawberry recall issued by the Food and Drug Administration

These products have been sold to wholesalers for distributions in KS, MO, AR, IA, OK, NE, SD, one store in MS and one store in FL. The recalled cheeses were produced between May 4-6. Shipping cartons of the affected products will have lot codes of 05042022, 05052022 or 05062022.

The Listeria monocytogenes were found due to a routine sampling by the FDA. No illness has been reported yet. The Checkers in Lawrence sold the recalled cheese, as well as many other stores in Kansas. The list of grocery stores that sold the impacted products can be viewed by clicking here.

Consumers who have purchased the impacted cheese are encouraged to return it for a full refund. Questions can be directed to the company and ask for the FDA contact, Doug Schell, at 816-455-4188 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania LCB opens rare whiskey, Van Winkle bourbon lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, through its Limited-Release Lottery, will award lottery registrants the opportunity to purchase 183 bottles of rare whiskeys, including the highly sought 2021 Van Winkle releases. Pennsylvania residents and licensees will have until 5:00 PM Friday, June 10, to opt into one or more of the drawings by […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Health
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
WETM 18 News

Governor Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19, again

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19 since December of 2020. Wolf announced that he had COVID-19 through a tweet on June 6, 2022 where he said, “This evening, I tested positive for COVID. My symptoms are mild. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheddar Cheese#Cheeses#Listeria Monocytogenes#Paris Brothers Inc#French#Sd#Ms
WETM 18 News

New York requiring invasive species boat inspections in Adirondacks

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new legal requirement to combat invasive species will go into effect this week. Through recent changes to New York’s Environmental Conservation Law, motorized boaters in Adirondacks waters will be required by law to obtain certification that they have inspected and removed aquatic invasive species before launching. Watercraft users can obtain […]
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
WETM 18 News

3 Ohioans compete on ‘American Ninja Warriors’ premiere

(NBC) — The ninjas are back! “American Ninja Warrior” starts an all-new season Monday on NBC. Kaden Lebsack, 15, came up short in his million-dollar bid in last year’s finale of “American Ninja Warrior,” but ninjas are back to tackle the course as Season 14 of the venerable competition series begins. “When you watch this […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WETM 18 News

New York’s new gun bills signed into law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Less than a month after the mass shooting in Buffalo, Governor Kathy Hochul signed 10 new gun bills into law. The signing took place in the Bronx. “In New York we are taking bold strong action,” said Hochul. “We are tightening the red flag laws to keep guns away from dangerous […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania’s gas prices nearing $5 per gallon

(WHTM) — The headaches at the gas pump do not seem to be going away any time soon for residents of Pennsylvania. According to AAA, The national average has jumped to $4.84/g as of Sunday, June 5. However, the price per gallon in Pennsylvania is even higher, hitting $4.94/g a gallon. In Bradford and Tioga […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A milestone environmental measure designed to tap the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining operations burning fossil fuels in New York has passed the state Legislature. The closely watched bill approved early Friday by the state Senate would establish a two-year moratorium on new and renewed air permits for fossil […]
ECONOMY
WETM 18 News

New York legislation establishes stricter gun control laws

NEW YORK (WWTI) — On Monday Governor Kathy Hochul signed a 10-bill package into legislation that established stricter gun control laws throughout the state. Specifically, the legislation raised the age to purchase semiautomatic rifles to 21-years-old, banned body armor, expanded who can file an Extreme Risk Protection Order, placed focus on implementing microstamping for bullets, […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

Pa Sen. Race: Dave McCormick concedes to Mehmet Oz amid recount

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick has conceded the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate race to former heart surgeon and TV personality Mehmet Oz. McCormick said on Friday “we came so close” and that he called Oz to congratulate him on winning the race and that Oz has his full support during […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania House passes bill for E-Z Pass toll changes, increased penalties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House unanimously approved legislation affecting those who use E-Z Passes and increase penalties against toll evaders. House Bill 2139, according to state Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon) would require the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to notify an E-ZPass account holder the first time the person incurs a video, aka v-toll, in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Dr. Oz wins Republican Pennsylvania Senate primary

(WHTM) – Celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz has won the Pennsylvania Senate Primary election after Dave McCormick conceded on June 3. McCormick said on Friday “we came so close” and that he called Oz to congratulate him on winning the race and that Oz has his full support. Oz tweeted Friday night that he is […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy