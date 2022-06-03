ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cheeses sold in several states recalled

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sara Maloney
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rttjf_0fza86eV00

KANSAS ( KSNT ) – Many cheese products are being recalled due to the potential of Listeria contamination on Thursday, according to the FDA.

Paris Brothers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri has issued a voluntary limited recall of the following items:

  • Cottonwood River Cheddar
  • D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie
  • Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style
  • Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar
  • Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar
  • Paris Brothers Colby Jack
  • Paris Brothers Pepper Jack
  • Cervasi Pecorino Romano

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those who are young, frail, elderly or have weakened immune systems. Symptoms in healthy individuals can include short-term issues like high-fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths for those who are pregnant.

RECALL: Refrigerators recalled due to choking risk from ice maker

These products have been sold to wholesalers for distributions in KS, MO, AR, IA, OK, NE, SD, one store in MS and one store in FL. The recalled cheeses were produced between May 4-6. Shipping cartons of the affected products will have lot codes of 05042022, 05052022 or 05062022.

The Listeria monocytogenes were found due to a routine sampling by the FDA. No illness has been reported yet. The Checkers in Lawrence sold the recalled cheese, as well as many other stores in Kansas. The list of grocery stores that sold the impacted products can be viewed by clicking here.

BUSINESS: Cut the gas tax in West Virginia, say bipartisan lawmakers

Consumers who have purchased the impacted cheese are encouraged to return it for a full refund. Questions can be directed to the company and ask for the FDA contact, Doug Schell, at 816-455-4188 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

MSHP: 2 Sunday drowning deaths in Missouri

CAMDEN COUNTY —Authorities are investigating two drowning on Sunday in Missouri. Just after 5:30p.m., 30-year-old Matthew G. Greenfield of Chicago jumped off a cliff into the water near the five mile mark of Grand Glaize Arm at Lake of the Ozarks. He did not resurface. His body was found approximately 90 minutes later and he was pronounced deceased and transported to Hedges-Scott Funeral Home.
MISSOURI STATE
inkansascity.com

23 Locally Owned Ice Cream Shops to Try This Summer in Kansas City

During sweltering summers in Kansas City, we all deserve a frozen treat to cool down. Lucky for us, Kansas City has plenty of mom-and-pop ice creameries with one-of-a-kind flavors sure to make braving the summer heat a little less uncomfortable. Here’s our round-up of Kansas City’s local ice cream scene....
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

FIVE BUCK PER GALLON GAS IS NIGH IN KANSAS CITY!!!

Here's just a bit of shouting for emphasis . . . FIVE DOLLARS PER GALLON GAS IN KANSAS CITY IS NOW INEVITABLE AND THREATENS THE LOCAL ECONOMY!!!. In the aftermath of Memorial Day weekend it seems that gas prices are already on their way to the moon with very little holding back the inflationary surge.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Health
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
City
Kansas City, MO
State
West Virginia State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Kansas City, KS
tonyskansascity.com

KANSAS CITY COMPANY CUTS CHEESE!!!

Sorry, I'm an idiot and this post is just for me . . . For some reason this story circulated across the nation without any reports of sickness or any danger that didn't pass the sniff test . . . Check-it . . . Paris Brothers, Inc. issued a voluntary...
KANSAS CITY, KS
CJ Coombs

The legend of the Spook Light in southern Missouri

Spook Light Hornet MO via Facebook group. Sometimes legends or old ghost stories make that conversation around a summer night at the firepit fun, interesting, and creepy. When I was a young teenager, I heard a story about a man who worked with the railroad, had a terrible accident, and died.
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

Discover Nature: Missouri's Hummingbirds

Discover nature this week with Missouri Hummingbirds. A “glittering fragment of the rainbow” is how an early American naturalist described the hummingbird. He must have been impressed with its shimmering green plumage and crimson throat feathers. Also impressive are the size and speed of hummingbirds. Ruby-throated hummingbirds are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheddar Cheese#Fda#Cheeses#Listeria Monocytogenes#Paris Brothers Inc#French#Ne#Sd#Ms
St. Joseph Post

Local governments turn away $73M of federal pandemic aid

KANSAS CITY (AP) — From small towns to big cities, every government across the U.S. was offered a slice of $350 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds to help shore up their finances, cover pandemic-related costs and invest in community projects. Officials in 1,468 local governments effectively said “no,"...
PUBLIC HEALTH
martincitytelegraph.com

Before it was the Lake of the Ozarks, it was Ha Ha Tonka

When Robert McClure Snyder first set eyes on the natural wonders of this Ozarks property, he could see promise and possibilities. We’ve reached that pivotal time of year where thousands of people leave the big city and travel to “The Lake.” It doesn’t take its formal title to know what “The Lake” is or where it’s located. If you don’t personally have a house or condo there, you certainly know a handful of people who do.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
FOX2Now

US Marshals join search for Missouri fugitives

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Barry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday, June 6 that the US Marshals have taken over the search for the three inmates who escaped from Barry County Jail custody. The three inmates have been missing since Friday, June 3, and are considered armed and...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KSN News

Reports of hail across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather is brewing across Kansas on Sunday, June 5. Part of that severe weather includes hail. Below are the latest reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team: 7:57 p.m. St. Francis – Quarter size hail 7:24 pm. Luray – Russell County – Half dollar size hail […]
KANSAS STATE
WVNS

WVNS

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy