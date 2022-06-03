Federal agents find more than 23 pounds of cocaine in wheelchair at NC airport

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man accidentally shot his sister in the leg at a Goldsboro hospital Sunday, according to police in Wayne County. NBC affiliate WRAL-TV reports the Wayne Memorial Hospital went into lockdown around 8:20 p.m., citing the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. The Goldsboro Police Department said Monday the shooting was accidental. Officers are now looking for Allen Carmichael, 40, who is the brother of the victim, to serve him a warrant for carrying a concealed weapon.

GOLDSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO