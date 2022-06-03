ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Federal agents find more than 23 pounds of cocaine in wheelchair at NC airport

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charlotte, N.C. — Border protection agents at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport seized more than 23 pounds of cocaine hidden inside an...

www.wral.com

