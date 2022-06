Dearborn has lost yet another part of its history with the recent demolition of the historic Wagner House on Morley Avenue. The Wagner family played a prominent role in the development of Dearborn at the turn of the last century. Bricks manufactured by the Wagner Brick Company from local clay deposits adorn many historic houses and buildings in our community. And then there is the local landmark Wagner Hotel which, through the vision and efforts of the Ford Motor Company, has been saved from the wrecking ball and preserved for future generations.

