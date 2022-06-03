ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NHL weekend best bets: Avalanche to put Oilers on the brink

By Todd Cordell
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLightning (-130) @ Rangers (+110) The Rangers made a statement in Game 1, protecting home ice by picking up a surprising four-goal victory over the Lightning. It wasn't as one-sided as the scoreline made it appear. At five-on-five, the Lightning actually won the high-danger chance battle by four and controlled a...

www.thescore.com

JARED BEDNAR SPEAKS ON KANE HIT, KADRI'S STATUS POST GAME

Nazem Kadri left Game 3 after a dangerous cross-check from Evander Kane. With Edmonton trailing two (now three) games to zero, Kane seemingly tried to shake up the Avalanche by taking shot at one of their key forwards. He was successful, as he took Kadri out of the game in exchange for a five-minute major that resulted in zero goals. Though, Colorado would emerge victorious. Here is the hit for reference:
FORMER 4TH OVERALL DRAFT PICK RETIRES AT 28

His NHL career never went the way he wanted or the way anyone expected, and now 28-year-old Griffen Reinhart is reportedly hanging up the skates. Reinhart, a defenceman, was drafted fourth overall by the New York Islanders in 2012. He played just eight games in the NHL before he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers for a first and second round pick. That first-rounder traded to the Isles would end up being Mat Barzal. Reinhart played 29 games with the Edmonton in 2015-16, collecting one assist. That was the end of his NHL career other than one playoff game in 2017. He spent the rest of his time in North America in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors, and then the Chicago Wolves after being left exposed by Edmonton in the expansion draft and being picked up by the Vegas Golden Knights. He left the Knights as a free agent, signing with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL.
BISSONNETTE PAYS UP ON SPITTIN' CHICLETS BET AND SHAVES HEAD

Spittin' Chiclets, the number one hockey podcast in North America, is known for their personalities, stunts, and fan interactions. Two co-hosts and good buddies, Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney made a bet early in the season on their popular podcast. The bet was simple: which Pacific division team would progress further in the playoffs - Whitney's Edmonton Oilers or Bissonnette's Calgary Flames.
NAZEM KADRI LEFT ROGERS PLACE IN A CAST LAST NIGHT

After a dangerous cross-check from Evander Kane, Nazem Kadri left Game 3 with an upper-body injury. The extent of the injury was unknown, but Head Coach Jared Bednar confirmed he's out for at least this series, probably longer. He also called it the dirtiest play in hockey. This morning Irfan...
TIM PEEL CALLS NAZEM KADRI'S INJURY 'KARMA'

Early on in Saturday's Game 3 between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers, Evander Kane cross checked Nazem Kadri into the boards from behind and received a five-minute major penalty on the play. Kadri was forced to leave the game and did not return. He was reportedly seen wearing a...
EVANDER KANE GETS MAJOR PENALTY FOR CROSS CHECK ON NAZEM KADRI

It didn't take long for the action to get underway in game three of the Western Conference Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers. Just 38 seconds into the game, Connor McDavid opened the game with a goal. Not quite 30 seconds later, teammate Evander Kane was handed a five minute major for a cross check on Nazem Kadri. Here's the cross check. Kadri went to the back.
RANGERS COACH GERARD GALLANT CALLS OUT TAMPA BAY FOR STRATEGY ON IGOR SHESTERKIN

There's no question goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been a huge factor in the New York Rangers' 2021-22 playoff run so far. Shesterkin has played phenomenally between the pipes, giving the Rangers at least a chance to win pretty much every game. During game three of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday, it seems the Bolts were trying to get Shesterkin off his game, and it didn't go unnoticed.
EDMONTON'S EVANDER KANE SUMMONED BY PLAYER SAFETY

The NHL's Department of Player Safety has announced a hearing will take place Sunday for Evander Kane's hit on Nazem Kadri that took Kadri out of game three of the Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche. The Avs have since announced Kadri will miss the remainder of the series, however long that last.
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane to have hearing for boarding Nazem Kadri

Kadri is expected to miss at least the remainder of the series against the Oilers, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said post-game. Bednar was heavily critical of the hit. “He’ll be out through this series at least, if not longer,” he said. “The hit is the most dangerous hit in hockey, from behind, eight feet off the boards. I’ll leave it at that.”
Three Takeaways from Oilers 4-2 Loss to the Avalanche

Last night, the Colorado Avalanche best the Edmnton Oilers by a score of 4-2 to win Game 3 of the NHL’s Western Conference Finals. In this post, I’ll look at three takeaways from the game. Takeaway One: It Wasn’t Mike Smith’s Fault. Say what you want...
Live NHL series bets: Finding value after Game 3s

In the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, we checked on the series after four games, often finding a split series or a 3-1 advantage that was potentially precarious. This time, we're doing our check-in before Game 4 of the Conference Finals for fear of seeing one series close out after the minimum number of games.
Canadiens bring back Wideman on 2-year deal

The Montreal Canadiens have signed pending unrestricted free-agent defenseman Chris Wideman to a two-year contract. The pact is worth the league minimum of $750,000 per season, according to Sportsnet's Eric Engels. Wideman tallied four goals and 23 assists in 64 games last season, tying Jeff Petry for the lead among...
