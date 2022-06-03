Supporting Female Founders in VC

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!. Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Friday, June 3, 2022:. Police said the gunman who killed a doctor and three others at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical office was targeting a surgeon who recently operated on him. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said Michael Louis called the clinic repeatedly before the massacre, complaining of pain that followed recent back surgery performed by shooting victim Dr. Preston Phillips. The gunman allegedly carried a letter that “made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way.” Police said the suspect likely legally purchased an AR-style semi-automatic rifle hours before the shooting took place. Meanwhile, last night in Ames, Iowa, a gunman shot and killed two females outside of a church. Details are still emerging; officials will hold a press conference this morning. CNN.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO