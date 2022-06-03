ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Supporting Female Founders in VC

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237lwX_0fzZvj1C00

Alexa von Tobel, Founder and Managing Partner of Inspired Capital, and Leoni Runge, Founder of Zaya, join ChedHER to discuss the state of maternal care and support for female founders in venture capital.

Cheddar News

Venture Capitalist Moms Lead $12M Fundraise for Kinside Child Care Marketplace

Child care marketplace startup Kinside announced raising $12 million in a Series A round led by venture capitalists who are mothers themselves. The company aids parents searching for affordable child care easier by providing concierge support in a marketplace of verified professionals and helping them tap into flexible spending accounts (FSA) and other benefits. Founder and CEO Shadiah Sigala joined Cheddar News to talk about the fresh funds and the ongoing effects of the pandemic on the care of young children.
CHARITIES
Cheddar News

Oprah Among Backers in Career Opportunity Platform Guild's $175 Million Funding Round

Career opportunity platform Guild raised $175 million in a Series F round led by Wellington Management. Global media icon Oprah Winfrey also participated in the round, which comes just months after Guild was named one of Time's most influential companies. Guild partners with employers to help them offer education opportunities to their employees. Customers include some of the biggest companies in the world, including Walmart, Pepsi, and Disney. The startup's funding comes amid a historically tight labor market, with demand for workers remaining strong across the country. Rachel Romer Carlson, Co-Founder and CEO of Guild, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ADVOCACY
Person
Alexa Von Tobel
Cheddar News

Supporting Female Founders in VC; Workplace Resources for LGBTQ+ Community

On this episode of ChedHER: Tiffany Johnson, CEO of Built for Launch, discusses the Black Founders Ecom Pledge that provides tools and resources for Black founders to build, launch, and scale a successful e-commerce business; Alexa von Tobel, Founder and Managing Partner of Inspired Capital, and Leoni Runge, Founder of Zaya, breaks down the state of maternal care and support for female founders in venture capital; Hannah Schwab, Global Co-Chair of Gender Expansive Council at JPMorgan Chase, explains the goal of the Gender Expansive Council and what kind of resources organizations can offer to support the LGBT+ community.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Re-Wiring After a Career in the NFL

Marques Ogden, former NFL offensive lineman turned author and celebrity success coach, joins Cheddar to discuss his career transition after his NFL playing days and how he overcame a low point to prioritize family and re-shape his life as a success coach.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheddar News

How Music Impacts Your Shopping Experience

You probably have your summer music playlist ready to to go, but you're probably not aware how an in-store shopping soundtrack may impact your experience. Spotify Advertising took a look at how audio affects small business shopping. Rochelle Sanchirico, Global Director of Scaled Business and Marketing at Spotify Advertising, joins Cheddar News to discuss.
SMALL BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Queen Elizabeth marks 70 Years on the Throne

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating 70 years on the British throne this weekend. The Platinum Jubilee kicks off Thursday. She is the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Cheddar's Shannon LaNiere takes a look back at her remarkable reign.
U.K.
Cheddar News

Gov. Hutchinson on Arkansas Tech Transformation, AR-15 Age Limit

Arkansas is planning to reshape itself by putting a strong emphasis on technology through computer science in the classroom. Governor Asa Hutchinson joined Cheddar News Buffa to discuss the state's efforts to promote itself as a future tech hub. “It gives young people such a huge opportunity for success," he noted. The term-limited governor also touched on the issue of gun ownership, offering up the idea of possibly raising the age limit to obtain rifles like the AR-15 to 21 instead of 18 as it currently stands.
ARKANSAS STATE
Cheddar News

Uvalde School Police Chief Says He's Still Cooperating

The school district police chief who served as on-site commander during last week’s deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, says he’s talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating. The school district police chief who served as on-site commander during last week's...
UVALDE, TX
Cheddar News

How COVID Could Impact Your Summer Travel Plans

Summer travel season is just around the corner, as the U.S. is entering a fifth COVID-19 wave. Cheddar News speaks with Dr. Jen Caudle, Family Physician and Associate Professor at Rowan University on how to evaluate your vacation plans.
TRAVEL
Cheddar News

Biden’s Call to Action & LeBron Now a Billionaire: What You Need2Know

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!. Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Friday, June 3, 2022:. Police said the gunman who killed a doctor and three others at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical office was targeting a surgeon who recently operated on him. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said Michael Louis called the clinic repeatedly before the massacre, complaining of pain that followed recent back surgery performed by shooting victim Dr. Preston Phillips. The gunman allegedly carried a letter that “made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way.” Police said the suspect likely legally purchased an AR-style semi-automatic rifle hours before the shooting took place. Meanwhile, last night in Ames, Iowa, a gunman shot and killed two females outside of a church. Details are still emerging; officials will hold a press conference this morning. CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cheddar News

NYC Mayor Calls for Gun Detectors in Subways in Wake of Shootings

After two subway shootings in two months and the more recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, Mayor Eric Adams is calling for gun detection scanners to be installed in New York City subways. The tech would be similar to that used in sporting arenas, however, experts note multiple difficulties with such a setup including the need for nearby human operators.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

