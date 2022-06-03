ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Four killed and 30 injured after train crashes in Germany as emergency services scramble to find survivors

By Imogen Braddick
 4 days ago

AT least four people have been killed and dozens left seriously injured after a train crashed in southern Germany today.

The train heading for Munich derailed at about 12.15pm in Burgrain, near the ski resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, cops said.

The train derailed in Burgrain near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany Credit: AFP
A police spokesman said 'all age groups' were among the seriously injured Credit: AFP
Pictures showed carriages on their side with debris strewn across the tracks Credit: AFP
At least three people have been killed Credit: AFP

Footage from the scene shows crumpled double-decker carriages on their side with debris strewn across the tracks as stunned passengers clamber out of smashed windows with their suitcases.

Rescue workers are still scrambling to find survivors in the carnage with firefighters forced to chop down trees to access the wreckage.

"People are being pulled through the windows," a police spokesman told BILD.

He said "all age groups" were among the seriously injured.

The authorities confirmed at least four people have been killed and there were 60 passengers on board at the time of the derailment.

Thirty people were left wounded, with 15 rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Stefan Sonntag of Upper Bavaria's police force said the train was "very crowded and many people were using it, hence the high number of injured".

It's thought many schoolchildren would have been travelling after breaking up for the holidays on Friday.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately clear, but prosecutors and police have launched an investigation, cops said.

The mountain resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen and its surrounding regions are currently gearing up to host the G7 summit of world leaders later this month.

From June 26 to 28, the heads of state and government, including US President Joe Biden, are due to meet at Schloss Elmau - about seven miles from Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Cops and soldiers who had been deployed to secure the site ahead of the summit have now been diverted to help in the rescue operation.

Three helicopters from Austria's Tyrol region have also raced to the scene, according to reports.

An American soldier who witnessed the crash from a nearby road said the scene was "just awful".

He told the Garmisch Partenkirchner Tagblatt: "It was terrible. Just awful. Suddenly the train overturned."

An elderly passenger who survived the crash after rescue workers smashed a window and dragged him out said "there was a lot of rumbling and then there was dust".

A firefighter described the crash scene as "brutal".

Part of the route between Munich and Garmisch-Partenkirchen has now been blocked off and traffic diverted, German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said.

Regional trains have seen higher passenger numbers since June 1, when a ticket allowing Germany-wide travel came into effect.

Germany's deadliest rail accident happened in 1998 when a high-speed train operated by state-owned Deutsche Bahn derailed in Eschede in Lower Saxony, killing 101 people.

The most recent fatal crash took place on February 14 this year when one person was killed and 14 others injured in a crash between two local trains near Munich.

In 2017, a collision between a passenger train and a stationary freight train near the western city of Duesseldorf injured 41 people.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY...

