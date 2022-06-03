Jennifer Lopez, 52, will be honored with the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards... after starring in over 40 films like Wedding Planner and Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez will be honored for her film and television achievements at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The network announced that Lopez will receive the generation award on Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California with Vanessa Hudgens as host.

The award celebrates actors whose diverse contributions in both film and television have turned them into household names.

Previous recipients include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt, Will Smith and Reese Witherspoon.

Her first breakthrough came as a dancer on the 1990s sketch comedy series In Living Colour.

She pursued an acting career and landed a leading role in Selena in 1997.

She would go on to appear in films including Anaconda, Out Of Sight, The Wedding Planner, and Maid In Manhattan.

More recently she has starred in films she produced herself like Second Act, Hustlers and her latest, Marry Me. Next she will be in Shotgun Wedding.

And recently she has filmed the Netflix movie The Mother.

The 52-year-old actor will release a new Netflix documentary called Halftime on June 14.

The project focuses on the second half of her career and she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist.

As a singer, Lopez has had major success on the pop and Latin charts with multiple hit songs and albums.

She released her multi-hit debut On The 6 in 1999 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs such as If You Had My Love, All I Have and the remixes of I'm Real and Ain't It Funny.

In 2020, Lopez performed during the Super Bowl half-time show alongside Shakira.

Spider-Man: No Way Home enters the awards show as the leading nominee with seven nominations.

HBO's Euphoria earned six nods, and The Batman followed with four nominations.

The nominations include 26 gender-neutral categories.

Jack Black will receive the comedic genius award.

2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations

SCRIPTED NOMINEES:

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” - Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

UNSCRIPTED NOMINEES:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill – RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race