Jennifer Lopez, 52, will be honored with the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards... after starring in over 40 films like Wedding Planner and Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez will be honored for her film and television achievements at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The network announced that Lopez will receive the generation award on Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California with Vanessa Hudgens as host.
The award celebrates actors whose diverse contributions in both film and television have turned them into household names.
Previous recipients include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt, Will Smith and Reese Witherspoon.
Her first breakthrough came as a dancer on the 1990s sketch comedy series In Living Colour.
She pursued an acting career and landed a leading role in Selena in 1997.
She would go on to appear in films including Anaconda, Out Of Sight, The Wedding Planner, and Maid In Manhattan.
More recently she has starred in films she produced herself like Second Act, Hustlers and her latest, Marry Me. Next she will be in Shotgun Wedding.
And recently she has filmed the Netflix movie The Mother.
The 52-year-old actor will release a new Netflix documentary called Halftime on June 14.
The project focuses on the second half of her career and she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist.
As a singer, Lopez has had major success on the pop and Latin charts with multiple hit songs and albums.
She released her multi-hit debut On The 6 in 1999 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs such as If You Had My Love, All I Have and the remixes of I'm Real and Ain't It Funny.
In 2020, Lopez performed during the Super Bowl half-time show alongside Shakira.
Spider-Man: No Way Home enters the awards show as the leading nominee with seven nominations.
HBO's Euphoria earned six nods, and The Batman followed with four nominations.
The nominations include 26 gender-neutral categories.
Jack Black will receive the comedic genius award.
2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations
SCRIPTED NOMINEES:
BEST MOVIE
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
BEST SHOW
Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria
BEST HERO
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST VILLAIN
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST KISS
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino – Loki
BEST FIGHT
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST TEAM
Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
BEST SONG
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” - Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto
UNSCRIPTED NOMINEES:
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Selling Sunset
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
Selena + Chef
Queer Eye
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The D’Amelio Show
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)
Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge
Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill – RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14
BEST REALITY ROMANCE
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
BEST HOST
Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
