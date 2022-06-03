ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bauer excited about contract with Jets, focused on WHL Final with Seattle

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"That's what we dream of when we first step in. Everyone wants to make it to the National league." Late on the night of December 10, 2021, Tyrel Bauer was in agony. With 17:25 to go in regulation against the Kamloops Blazers that night, Bauer - the captain of the Seattle...

NHL

Gretzky honors former Oilers locker room attendant Moss with mega draw

Edmonton native became integral part of local sports community, died in 2020. A year and a half after Joey Moss' passing, Wayne Gretzky is still finding ways to help honor his memory, and now he's asking others to do the same. Moss, the Oilers' former locker room attendant, was born...
NHL
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Avalanche reach Final, prove they're different

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily in-depth look at the 2022 NHL postseason. There is one playoff game scheduled for Tuesday, the 37th day of the postseason. Three consecutive second-round Stanley Cup Playoff exits from 2019-21 gained the talented Colorado Avalanche the reputation of not meeting expectations. That's not the case anymore. Not only did the 2022 Avalanche finally make it to the third round, they advanced to the Stanley Cup Final by sweeping the Edmonton Oilers with a 6-5 overtime victory in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place on Monday. Perhaps the most telling statistic from years past is their 7-0 road record in the playoffs, a sign of maturity to be sure. "It's just about our game and how we have to play," coach Jared Bednar said. "It shouldn't matter about the venue or the environment, the hostility of the crowd or who is cheering, none of that. I just think you have to be focused on what you have to do to have success. It's the same sheet of ice, it's the same opponent, our guys are playing the same positions. It seems pretty clear to me. The more you can be focused and take care of that, the more success you're going to have." It's the same philosophy the Tampa Bay Lightning have had during their back-to-back Stanley Cup championships of 2020 and 2021. Given Colorado is 12-2 in these playoffs, momentum is on their side. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Avalanche celebrate making 2022 Stanley Cup Final on social media

Team completes sweep of Oilers to win Western Conference Final. The Colorado Avalanche are headed to the 2022 Stanley Cup Final and the party has already started on social media. After a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory against the Edmonton Oilers to complete a four-game sweep, the Avalanche shared some celebratory...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Wright, Cooley finish Scouting Combine testing to prep for 2022 NHL Draft

BUFFALO -- Centers Shane Wright and Logan Cooley, each a projected top-four pick in the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft, are glad the testing phase of the 2022 NHL Scouting Combine is in the rearview mirror. Each excelled in different areas of the testing during the final two days of...
NHL
NHL

Avalanche Advance to Stanley Cup Final with Game 4 Win over Edmonton

The Colorado Avalanche have found a way to advance the Stanley Cup Final. Artturi Lehkonen scored the overtime winner in a dramatic 6-5 Game 4 over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 to complete the series sweep of the Western Conference Final on Monday night at Rogers Place. It was a back-and-forth game in which the Avalanche had the lead, lost the lead and regained the lead, but showed no quit to send themselves to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2001.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Rangers analyst Valiquette does full split to make point

Former NHL goalie says team needs to get at least one in Tampa, shares video. If an EBUG is needed in the Eastern Conference Final, Stephen Valiquette has shown that he is ready for the call. The former goalie, who played five of his six NHL seasons with the New...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

3 Keys: Rangers at Lightning, Game 3, Eastern Conference Final

TAMPA -- Brayden Point won't be returning to save the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers at Amalie Arena on Sunday. So the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions will need to find another way to turn the best-of-7 series around after losing the first two games on the road.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Rangers try to put Lightning on brink

'Boring' hockey powers Avalanche to commanding lead in Western Conference Final. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily in-depth look at the 2022 NHL postseason. There is one playoff game scheduled for Sunday, the 35th day of the postseason. On Tap. New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning...
NHL
Nikolaj Ehlers
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from a thrilling Game 3 victory

The Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit and scored three straight goals on Sunday afternoon for a huge 3-2 win over the New York Rangers. The Bolts now trail 2-1 in the series with a chance to get things evened up at two apiece in a critical Game 4 on Tuesday.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Humboldt crash survivors make presentation for Oilers superfan Stelter

In attendance at Game 4 of Western Conference Final, former Broncos embrace young fan. 5 players who survived the Humboldt Broncos bus crash present Ben Stelter with special presentation to help offset medical costs. 00:39 •. Five hockey players who survived the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash from 2018 made...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Bergeron 'Humbled' By Record-Breaking Fifth Selke Victory

Despite breaking a National Hockey League record and becoming the only player in history to win the Selke Trophy - as the NHL's top defensive forward - five times, the Bruins captain did his best to deflect the praise. "It's definitely an honor…I'm humbled. That's the first word that comes...
NHL
#Hockey Canada#Whl#Whl Final#The National League#The Kamloops Blazers#The Seattle Thunderbirds#Western Hockey League
NHL

Bruins Relieve Bruce Cassidy Of Coaching Duties

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, June 6, that the team has relieved Bruce Cassidy of his duties as head coach. Cassidy has served as head coach of the team since February 7, 2017. The search for the next head coach of the Boston Bruins will...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Selke Trophy winner to be announced before Game 3 of East Final

Barkov, Bergeron, Lindholm up for award up for award given to best defensive forward. Winners of the 2022 NHL Awards will be announced throughout the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final. The winner of the Selke Trophy will be revealed Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final between...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Jets forward Kyle Connor wins Lady Byng Trophy

Connor was named on 181 of the 195 ballots cast, including 122 first-place selections. WINNIPEG, June 6, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Kyle Connor is the 2021-22 recipient of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarded "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability" as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Connor is the first player in Jets/Thrashers franchise history to capture the award and the first Winnipeg player (Jets 1.0 or 2.0) to win the Lady Byng Trophy. Jets 1.0 forward Alexei Zhamnov was a finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy in 1994-95 and Teemu Selanne was also a finalist the following season in a year he split between Winnipeg and Anaheim.
NHL
NHL

Avalanche win Game 3, push Oilers to brink in Western Final

EDMONTON -- J.T. Compher scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period for the Colorado Avalanche, who pushed the Edmonton Oilers to the brink of elimination with a 4-2 win in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place on Saturday. Compher gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Strome likely to play for Rangers in Game 4 against Lightning

TAMPA -- Ryan Strome is expected to play for the New York Rangers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS) despite a lower-body injury sustained during the second period of Game 3 on Sunday, coach Gerard Gallant said.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Nuts & Bolts: Game 4 vs. the Rangers

Fresh off Sunday's dramatic finish, the Lightning and Rangers return to AMALIE Arena on Tuesday. Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's Game 4 matchup against the Rangers on Tuesday. When: Tuesday, June 7 - 8 p.m. ET. Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL. TV coverage: ESPN (check...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

First Impression, Lasting Impression

The first official impression of center and alternate captain Yanni Gourde as a Kraken player was decidedly profound and every impression since has inspired fans, Seattle coaches and teammates alike. That first impression? Gourde on a Zoom video call talking to reporters who in turn would be writing, podcasting and...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Color of Hockey: Colombia looks to build on IIHF Development Cup title

National team 'on the right path' to flexing muscles in international play. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in March 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Colombia's men's national team, which won the IIHF Development Cup in May.
TAMPA, FL

