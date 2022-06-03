Bauer excited about contract with Jets, focused on WHL Final with Seattle

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily in-depth look at the 2022 NHL postseason. There is one playoff game scheduled for Tuesday, the 37th day of the postseason. Three consecutive second-round Stanley Cup Playoff exits from 2019-21 gained the talented Colorado Avalanche the reputation of not meeting expectations. That's not the case anymore. Not only did the 2022 Avalanche finally make it to the third round, they advanced to the Stanley Cup Final by sweeping the Edmonton Oilers with a 6-5 overtime victory in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place on Monday. Perhaps the most telling statistic from years past is their 7-0 road record in the playoffs, a sign of maturity to be sure. "It's just about our game and how we have to play," coach Jared Bednar said. "It shouldn't matter about the venue or the environment, the hostility of the crowd or who is cheering, none of that. I just think you have to be focused on what you have to do to have success. It's the same sheet of ice, it's the same opponent, our guys are playing the same positions. It seems pretty clear to me. The more you can be focused and take care of that, the more success you're going to have." It's the same philosophy the Tampa Bay Lightning have had during their back-to-back Stanley Cup championships of 2020 and 2021. Given Colorado is 12-2 in these playoffs, momentum is on their side. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer.

