Harry and William Reportedly Have No Plans to Spend Time Together During Harry's Jubilee Visit

By The Editors
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 4 days ago

Though the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations mark the first time that the Sussex and Cambridge families have been in England together in years—Duchess Kate and Prince William and their three children, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their two children—the two families reportedly don't have plans to meet privately, according to Page Six .

“At the moment, it does not look likely that Harry and Meghan and William and Kate will meet up separately during the Jubilee celebrations," a source told Page Six . "There is certainly nothing in the diary at the moment.” The same source said that William and Harry's relationship remains "frosty."

Harry and Meghan and their two young children, Archie and Lilibet, flew from California this week for four days of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Though the Queen restricted the group of working royals who appeared with her on the Buckingham Palace balcony to a small, senior group that did not include Harry and Meghan, the Sussexes were photographed watching the Trooping the Colour parade while animatedly talking to the rest of the royal family.

On Friday, Harry and Meghan attended the Service of Thanksgiving; William and Kate were also present, but the two couples weren't photographed together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S5a7s_0fzZrS6Z00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The last time Harry and William were photographed together was last July, when they united for the unveiling of a statue dedicated to their late mother, Princess Diana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0A9Q_0fzZrS6Z00

(Image credit: Getty)

The Jubilee visit marks the first time Lilibet, who turns one on Saturday, has spent time with her father's side of the family in England. (Archie was born in the U.K., and moved to California with his parents after they sensationally left the senior royal family in January 2020.) Lilibet, who is named for her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, is expected to meet her namesake on the trip; the Sussex family are staying in Frogmore Cottage, which is just half a mile away from Windsor Castle.

The rift between Harry and William in the aftermath of the younger brother's royal exit reportedly deepened when Harry told Oprah that his older brother and father were "trapped" in the institution. "I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped,” Harry told Oprah. “My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that." He also noted: "I love William to bits. We've been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths."

