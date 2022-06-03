Perryville Girls Soccer ready first for Final Four in school history

Neurosurgery of St. Louis, which serves both side of the bi-state area, announced the addition of a board-certified neurosurgeon with ties to the region. Neill M. Wright, MD, who has received national and international recognition as a cervical spine surgeon, comes to NSL with more than 20 years of experience and has performed more than 2,500 cervical spine surgeries thus far in his career. His goal in joining NSL is to improve how cervical spine disorders are evaluated and treated in the St. Louis region.

