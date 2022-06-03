ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Perryville Girls Soccer ready first for Final Four in school history

KFVS12
 4 days ago

Isabelle Hanson to throw out first pitch at Cardinals vs. Cubs game. Reigning Miss Illinois and Heartland News anchor Isabelle Hanson is getting the opportunity that...

KFVS12

John A. Logan Hires Tyler Smithpeters as Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Carterville, Il. (KFVS) -John a. Logan College hired Tyler Smithpeters as the school’s 7th Head Men’s Basketball Coach Monday. Smithpeters spent the past four years as an assistant at JALC under his older brother and former head coach Kyle Smithpeters. During his time as an assistant, the program...
CARTERVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Perryville girls soccer finishes in 4th place

Miss Illinois Isabelle Hanson threw out the first pitch at the Cardinals/Cubs game on Saturday.
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 6/4

Miss Illinois Isabelle Hanson threw out the first pitch at the Cardinals/Cubs game on Saturday. Watch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 6/4. Perryville girls soccer finishes in fourth place. Heartland Sports at 9pm on 6/4. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. on 6/4. Heartland...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Pirates struggle in loss to Orchard Farm in Class 2 semifinals

Defense has been the calling card for the Perryville girls soccer team all season. The team had allowed just 11 goals this season and shut down powerful offensive teams and players throughout the run to the program’s first final four run in history. Apparently Orchard Farm and its senior...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Pat Brandmeyer Claims Top $50,000 In Big-Bona Raffle

EDWARDSVILLE - Pat Brandmeyer of Albers was the big winner in the Big-Bona Raffle at Bonifest this past weekend. Shown above is the draw for the winning ticket. Brandmeyer captured $50,000 for the top prize in the raffle. The second-place winner was Evan Kiel, of Wildwood, MO., of $1,250, and...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

After total collapse brings loss, Alton Legion must 'forget about it and go on'

BETHALTO -- At the end of the night in what would amount to be a meltdown of epic proportions, Alton Post 126 Senior Legion baseball was left in stunned silence. With initial thoughts of what was amounting to be perhaps a five-inning, 10-run rule win against Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226, turned into a shocking 11-9 defeat for Alton in its season opener at the Bethalto Sports Complex on Friday night.
ALTON, IL
STL native joins KSDK reporting staff

Gee, but it's great to be back home. STL native Laura Barczewski is back, and has been working for the last week as a reporter at KSDK (Channel 5). Before returning to her hometown, Barczewski handled reporting and anchoring stints in Mobile, Alabama, and Des Moines. But she noted that her goal "was to eventually come home to St. Louis."
MOBILE, AL
KFVS12

Jerry Ford discusses book on Missouri’s D-Day hero Gen. McKee

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Monday marks 78 years since Allied forces landed in France for their D-Day assault during World War II. We talked to author Jerry Ford about Cape Girardeau’s own D-Day hero, General Seth Jefferson McKee. Ford and Dr. Frank Nickell wrote the book. General McKee...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

2 shot in Charleston, Mo. involved in crash in Sikeston

A Florida fugitive drowned on the Current River over the weekend. St. Patrick's Cathedral organist to perform at SIUC. Jerry Ford discusses Cape Girardeau's own D-Day hero, Gen. Seth Jefferson McKee. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Jerry Ford discusses his book on Cape Girardeau's own D-Day hero Gen. Seth Jefferson...
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

2 injured in Carbondale shooting

St. Patrick's Cathedral organist to perform at SIUC. Jerry Ford discusses Cape Girardeau's own D-Day hero, Gen. Seth Jefferson McKee. Jerry Ford discusses his book on Cape Girardeau's own D-Day hero Gen. Seth Jefferson McKee. Florida fugitive drowns on Current River. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A Florida fugitive drowned...
CARBONDALE, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Doctor joins regional neurosurgery practice

Neurosurgery of St. Louis, which serves both side of the bi-state area, announced the addition of a board-certified neurosurgeon with ties to the region. Neill M. Wright, MD, who has received national and international recognition as a cervical spine surgeon, comes to NSL with more than 20 years of experience and has performed more than 2,500 cervical spine surgeries thus far in his career. His goal in joining NSL is to improve how cervical spine disorders are evaluated and treated in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Country Days in Farmington is Underway

(Farmington) Country Days in Farmington is now underway. The fun runs through Sunday afternoon throughout the downtown area. Dena Branstetter with Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan says make sure to bring the kids for some good times this weekend. Steve Sloup is the C.E.O. at Ozarks Federal. He says Farmington...
Kait 8

Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Florida man wanted in Florida on murder charges drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Sherron McCombs was swimming at a float camp 4 miles north of Doniphan around 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5. The...
DONIPHAN, MO
KFVS12

Breakfast Show TOO headlines 6/5

The Better Business Bureau is warning the public of scammers posing as government imposters. Miss Illinois Isabelle Hanson threw out the first pitch at the Cardinals/Cubs game on Saturday. SNAP, other groups partner for 5th Annual Prayer Walk in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. SNAP and other groups...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Christian Student Files Federal Lawsuit after Illinois University Punishes Her for Sharing Her Beliefs with Classmates

A female Christian student is suing her former graduate school, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), after the university disciplined her for sharing her Christian and conservative views with fellow students. In February, officials at SIUE issued no-contact orders against 26-year-old Maggie DeJong, who graduated from the school last month, after...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Free dental care available June 11 for military veterans

(KFVS) - Military veterans will be able to get free dental care at several Heartland locations on Saturday, June 11. It’s all part of Aspen Dental’s Day of Service. According to a release from Aspen Dental, locations include:. 5183 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, Ky. 2702 W. Deyoung St., Marion,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

