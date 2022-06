An 8th-grader at Gananda Middle School is facing charges for the scare at school last week. Deputies say the student sent texts to the county's 911 system reporting a person with a gun attempting a kidnapping. New York State Police and the Wayne County Sheriff's Department responded. Investigators set up a barrier to keep parents from getting too close to the school before the scene was secure. The school was placed on lockout. The student is charged with falsely reporting an incident.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO