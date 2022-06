We know Blue Bloods Season 13 is happening, but we have to wait a while for the new episodes. It’s not coming to CBS this month. The good news is we know there’s going to be a 13th season of Blue Bloods. CBS gave us the great news shortly before the Upfronts. Arguably, the renewal wasn’t that surprising. However, CBS did make the shocking decision to cancel Magnum PI, and we thought that Friday night drama was going to be renewed too.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO