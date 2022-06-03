ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

New Jersey Bakery Recalls Carrot Cake Squares

By U.S. Food, Drug Administration
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonard Novelty Bakery announced a recall involving Carrot Cake Squares sold in bakery departments due to undeclared walnuts. The products bear UPC code 0-96162-12483-8. Affected lots include: SL21R 10222 12483,...

