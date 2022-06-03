ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global B-Hydroxybutyrate (Ketone Body) Assay Kits Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Product Demand From Diagnostic Centres In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

Cover picture for the articleThe new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global B-Hydroxybutyrate (Ketone Body) Assay Kits Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027', gives an in-depth analysis of the global B-hydroxybutyrate (ketone body) assay kits market, assessing the market based on its segments like assay types, applications, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks...

Daily Mail

VoloConnect electric 4-seater AIR TAXI that will transport business travellers and commuters around cities at up to 155 mph completes its first successful test flight

A new electric 'air taxi' from aircraft manufacturer Volocopter has completed its first successful test flight. The aircraft, named VoloConnect, is being designed to transport business travellers and commuters around urban and suburban areas at up to 155 mph. During the test flight, that lasted 2 minutes and 14 seconds,...
