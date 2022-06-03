ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Europe E-Bike Market To Be Driven by Government Support And Initiatives In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027 

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Europe E-Bike Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027', gives an in-depth analysis of the Europe e-bike market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, drive units, battery, applications, and major countries. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses...

Daily Mail

VoloConnect electric 4-seater AIR TAXI that will transport business travellers and commuters around cities at up to 155 mph completes its first successful test flight

A new electric 'air taxi' from aircraft manufacturer Volocopter has completed its first successful test flight. The aircraft, named VoloConnect, is being designed to transport business travellers and commuters around urban and suburban areas at up to 155 mph. During the test flight, that lasted 2 minutes and 14 seconds,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Sri Lanka power union announces strike, raising risk of blackouts

COLOMBO, June 8 (Reuters) - A power sector union in Sri Lanka said on Wednesday it will go on an indefinite strike from midnight in protest against new government legislation, potentially leading to power blackouts in a country already grappling with its worst economic crisis in decades. Some 900 out...
WORLD
BGR.com

New EU law says Apple iPhones must have USB-C charging by 2024

For months, EU lawmakers have been working to make USB-C the universal charging port for electronic devices in the European Union. This week, they finally reached an agreement on the legislation. Starting in the fall of 2024, every phone, tablet, camera, and more sold in the EU will need a USB-C port. That will even include the latest iPhone.
CELL PHONES

