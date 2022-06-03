Washington D.C. Sports Team Up on National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Commit an Initial Investment of More Than $85,000 to Everytown for Gun Safety
Washington, D.C. (June 3, 2022) – The Washington Mystics, Capitals, Wizards, Nationals, Commanders, Spirit, D.C. United and D.C. Shadow today announced an initial donation of more than $85,000 to Everytown for Gun Safety to support Everytown for Gun Safety's Community Safety Fund, providing direct investment, peer convenings and capacity building to community-based...
