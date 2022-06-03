Worldly Flair with a Heart of Steel at Echt Coffee in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds of people were able to get some late spring cleaning done on Saturday. The Pennsylvania Resources Council hosted its first of several "hard to recycle" events. Items such as old TVs, cell phones, microwaves, DVD players, glass bottles, and others were dropped off at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall. The PRC said it's events like this one that help to make sure those items don't end up in a landfill. "By coming here today, folks are able to know that their materials are properly and safely broken down, recycled, and even reused, if possible," said Joshua Schuneman, the collections event manager.For those who were unable to attend Saturday's event, three more are coming up this summer and fall. July 23 at Quaker Valley High SchoolJuly 30 at Next Tier Connect in MonroevilleOctober 1 at Settlers Cabin ParkYou can register for these events and learn more details by heading to the PRC website at this link.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO