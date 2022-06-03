ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worldly Flair with a Heart of Steel at Echt Coffee in Pittsburgh

By Howard Bryman
dailycoffeenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSparks fly and connections are forged both literally and figuratively at Echt Coffee House, a new roastery cafe and bistro in the Mount Oliver borough in Pittsburgh. The new coffee business occupies roughly half of the 15,000-square-foot, three-level facility that is otherwise devoted to the forging, welding, leather, fabric, ceramic, wood...

dailycoffeenews.com

pittsburghmagazine.com

Now Open: Taqueria El Pastorcito Lands in New Kensington

Jose and Bernice Tecuanhuehue now have a brick-and-mortar restaurant for Taqueria El Pastorcito, one of our Best New Restaurants in 2021. The standalone location of their Mexican eatery, which they’d previously run solely as a food truck, recently opened in New Kensington with an expanded menu and big possibilities.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

15 Spots for Patio and Rooftop Dining in Pittsburgh

Enjoy one of Round Corner Cantina’s classic La Cantina margaritas on their back patio area, which is now open for the season. The patio offers open-air tables, a partially covered bar area, and a cabana that can be rented for parties. Reservations for outside tables at Round Corner are available on OpenTable.
PITTSBURGH, PA
race-day-live.com

Beaking: US Based F1 Powerboat series deletes Pittsburgh from the 2022 docket

This change was announced on the official Facebook page, not in an official press release. So far this season, the series has already seen one official points race held at the Port Neches Texas venue from April 29 – to May 1. The next stop will be Springfield, OH, from August 26 – 28 according to the latest post, there are two more dates to close out the 2022 season after Springfield.
pittsburghmagazine.com

This Classic Bellevue Home has a Welcome Feel

After exploring historic Pittsburgh estates, a sleek city condo and a stunning stone Tudor-style home in Mt. Lebanon with an indoor pool, Hot Property this week is focusing on a charming neighborhood that often flies under the radar — Bellevue. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home for sale at 38 S....
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Vacant Sisters of St. Francis complex in Millvale to become apartments

The national housing shortage is a difficult problem, but there are answers out there: Have you considered living in a nunnery?. The Sisters of St. Francis moved out of their beautiful 19th-century Mount Alvernia campus on a hilltop overlooking Millvale in 2018 to a senior living community in Wexford. A New York company bought the property in May 2019, hoping to turn it into a senior care facility. When the pandemic made that venture less attractive, the building was put back up for sale.
MILLVALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sandcastle begins daily summer operating schedule

WEST HOMESTEAD (KDKA) - Lots of friendly waters for the kids who just got out of school are now open! Sandcastle moved into its daily summer operating schedule on Saturday with the park's expansive transformation efforts nearly complete. "Having a strong events lineup throughout the summer is a big part of creating a better, brighter, and fresher than ever Sandcastle," said Assistant General Manager Ricky Spicuzza. "Guests have noticed the dazzling transformations to enhance the Boardwalk, pools, slides, and dining locations. We look forward to an explosive centerpiece in Bombs Away." The slide Bombs Away will open on June 26. This month, there will be daily events to celebrate the beginning of the season:Monday Funday: Scavenger hunt, hula hoop contest, ice tub contest, and more.Terrific Tuesday: Inner tube toss, ice cream eating contest, flipper obstacle course, and more.Wacky Wednesday: Balloon artist and glitter tattoos.Thrilling Thursday: Swim with a mermaid and balloon artist.Friday Fun: Airbrush tattoos and caricatures.Super Saturday: Meet and greet with characters resembling Paw Patrol, Blue's Clues, and Blippi.Fun in the Sun(day): Scavenger hunt, frozen beach towel contest, and more.Tickets and more can be found on Sandcastle's website.
WEST HOMESTEAD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hundreds responsibly recycle items at PRC hard-to-recycle event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds of people were able to get some late spring cleaning done on Saturday. The Pennsylvania Resources Council hosted its first of several "hard to recycle" events. Items such as old TVs, cell phones, microwaves, DVD players, glass bottles, and others were dropped off at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall. The PRC said it's events like this one that help to make sure those items don't end up in a landfill. "By coming here today, folks are able to know that their materials are properly and safely broken down, recycled, and even reused, if possible," said Joshua Schuneman, the collections event manager.For those who were unable to attend Saturday's event, three more are coming up this summer and fall. July 23 at Quaker Valley High SchoolJuly 30 at Next Tier Connect in MonroevilleOctober 1 at Settlers Cabin ParkYou can register for these events and learn more details by heading to the PRC website at this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Orthopaedic surgery good for your body but bad for planet, Pitt study finds

Research just published by University of Pittsburgh scientists highlights the unexpected environmental costs involved in routine procedures like knee replacements or cataract surgery. According to a press release announcing the research, the medical health field as a whole accounts for about 10% of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions, with operating...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Port Authority to unveil new name, brand

PITTSBURGH — The Port Authority of Allegheny County is set to soon unveil a new brand and name. At 10 a.m. on Thursday at Gateway Station, leaders are set to announce the change, which will “better reflect the services, values, and goals as a public transportation agency, a major local employer, and an integral part of the Pittsburgh region,” according to a release.
cranberryeagle.com

County festivals gear up for summer

As the hot summer months approach, the community organizations and Butler County mainstays that organize some of the season’s largest events are already hard at work. Festivals across the county saw large turnouts last year as residents emerged from a year of stricter COVID-19 safety precautions eager to participate in outdoor activities.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh and America's longest-running stage act, the Tamburitzans kick off 85th anniversary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's own "Tamburitzans," America's longest-running stage act, kicked off their 85th-anniversary celebration this weekend. The gala fundraiser at the Lemont Restaurant on Saturday helped raise money for scholarships in the group. The Tamburtizans are dedicated to perpetuating international cultural heritages through live performances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: Licorice and Peaches are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________LicoriceAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Licorice came to Animal Friends when he was just 3-months-old. He is taking his time to adjust to shelter...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

South Hills Village Subway hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Subway at the South Hills Village mall was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department posted a consumer alert at the Subway in Bethel Park after an inspection Wednesday found several medium- and low-risk violations. According to the report, Inspectors found fruit flies...
pittsburghquarterly.com

How About a Delicious Peach Cobbler (and more)?

There is something about comfort food that evokes a feeling of old-fashioned delight. And when it comes to dessert, there’s nothing like fruit cobbler, bread pudding, gobs or banana pudding to transport you to a time when calories didn’t count and a big scoop of dessert made everything better.
PITTSBURGH, PA

