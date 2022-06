Fried chicken has been trending for quite some time in LA. One of the first to get recognition was Gus’ Fried Chicken. Soon after, we started seeing many variations such as hot fried chicken from Hotville Fried Chicken, Honey Dress (Korean), and Tokyo Fried Chicken. Tenkatori is an award-winning Japanese karaage restaurant open on Sawtelle Blvd in Japan Town.

