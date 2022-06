The boy fired the warning shot to get the clerk to take him seriously. The incident occurred last week in Hartford, which is about 40 minutes west of Kalamazoo along I-94. The boy approached the clerk wielding a handgun, and when she asked if he was serious, the young man fired a round into the ceiling to show he was indeed very serious. The clerk, alertly handed over a bag of cash without incident, while the boy realized his gun had jammed and began to try and free a round from the chamber.

HARTFORD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO