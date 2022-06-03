ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Gas prices continue to break records

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLINGHAM, Wash. – There doesn’t appear to be an end in sight to the rise in gas prices. According to AAA, the...

KING 5

Everett's Funko to lay off 258 workers

EVERETT, Wash. — Starting this week, Everett-based Funko plans to lay off 258 workers at its Everett and Puyallup distribution centers. A spokesperson with Funko said the company would not comment on the layoffs, which are expected to begin June 9, according to filings with Washington's Employment Security Department. The spokesperson added the company is consolidating its warehouses in Washington to one location in Arizona.
EVERETT, WA
Whatcom County, WA
Power outage leaves nearly 2,000 in Bellingham in the dark

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy reports an outage began at about 10:40am on Sunday, June 5th, in northeast Bellingham that impacted 1,965 of their customer addresses. According to an 11:20am update, no cause was cited and no estimate for restoring power given.
BELLINGHAM, WA
444 LLC Co-founder Danielle Keogh Uncovers that the Northwest is Using Fungi to Fight the Good Fight in More Ways Than One

SEATTLE, Wash. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Interviewing sustainable food and beverage businesses across the U.S. is Danielle Keogh’s, co-founder, 444, LLC, passion. The latest tour of the northwest U.S. Keogh learned that mushroom cultivation and usage is advancing. At Papa Lee’s CBD Convections, she met...
SEATTLE, WA
Man suspected of repeatedly attacking Shell gas station arrested

Last week, FOX 13 News shared the plight of Sameer Shafi, the manager of a Shell gas station who's had to take matters into his own hands—saying a man has been attacking his store, threatening him and scaring away customers for three years. After seeing our story, a FOX 13 viewer offered his help to Shafi, and said when the suspect came around again, he followed him for nearly an hour until Seattle Police arrived and arrested him.
SEATTLE, WA
President Biden’s expansive infrastructure package includes funding to prevent landslides on our rail lines

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022 U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell announced $3.8 million in federal grants has been awarded to rail infrastructure projects in Western Washington to help prevent landslides. The Washington State Department of Transportation will receive $3.8 million to fund the fourth phase of their rail landslide mitigation program,...
SEATTLE, WA
U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian shiprider board stolen vessel that leads to arrest, June 6

SEATTLE – Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Mountain Police shipriders program, a collaborative U.S. Coast Guard and RCMP cross-border effort, arrested individuals aboard a stolen Canadian sailboat on May 4. A Coast Guard Station Bellingham boatcrew and shipriders from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were conducting a patrol when they encountered a 26-foot white-and-blue sailboat near the U.S.-Canadian maritime border. It appeared that the vessel had no power because the two male individuals aboard were rowing. The men aboard later reported that they ran out of fuel. The Coast Guard boatcrew offered to tow the sailboat to a U.S. port, but the personnel decided to return to Canadian water by sail power. Records indicated that neither of the men aboard were the registered owner of the sailboat. Canadian police records did show that one of the men aboard is wanted in British Columbia on an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The other individual had standing condition in which he is unable to board any vessel he does not own or possess. “Inter-agency collaboration is vital to the effectiveness of our border operations,” said Inspector Jim Leonard, Acting Officer in Charge of the BC [British Columbia] RCMP Federal Serious & Organized Crime Border Integrity Program. “The mixed crews of our Shiprider program provide the flexibility and authorities required to operate seamlessly in the marine environment on both sides of the border.” After the sailboat returned to Canadian water, the shiprider crew boarded the sailboat and arrested the man on his outstanding warrants. The Coast Guard crew members and shipriders later transferred the man to Sidney RCMP Detachment for processing while police attempt to locate the owner. “This arrest highlights the importance of the steadfast partnership that Sector Puget Sound maintains with RCMP through the Shiprider program in order to ensure an effective presence and combat illicit cross-border activity,” said Capt. Patrick Hilbert, commander, Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound. For more information on the arrest and penalty of the individuals, please visit the Royal Canadian Mountain Police.
SEATTLE, WA

