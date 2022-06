INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita today filed a lawsuit that is the first of its kind for the state of Indiana to defend against the attack on our southern border. “The lawlessness at the southern border has escalated into a crisis in the Midwest – including Indiana,” Attorney General Rokita said, debunking claims by politicians and certain media that Indiana is not affected by Biden’s open border policies. “Hoosier communities are overwhelmed by cartel-driven human trafficking and drug trafficking while fentanyl overdoses skyrocket. Because of ‘do nothing’ politicians here and in Washington, every state is now a border state – especially Indiana, the Crossroads of America. I refuse to allow Hoosiers’ liberties and security to be eroded by illegal aliens and those who want to stick their heads in the sand pretending we aren’t affected.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO