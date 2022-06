Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A mix of daytime heating and a weak frontal boundary draped over the area resulting in widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms that produced some hefty downpours for some along with cloud-to-ground lightning. These garden variety storms will slowly taper off through the evening after sunset, although a couple could hang around through 10:00 p.m. so make sure to have the KPLC weather app if you’ll be out and about this evening.

