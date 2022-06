DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A larger-than-life friend joined us Tuesday as our Pet of the Week. The City of Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon joined us for Live at Lunch and introduced us to the loveable Goliath. Melissa told us that the 4-year-old bull-x breed joined them Monday on a 7-day hold to be put up for adoption, and aside from how much he loves to be pet, not much was known outside of his appropriate name.

