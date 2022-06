GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Celebrities, professional and amateur golfers are hitting the links here in the upstate with the hopes of helping local charities. Only in Greenville can you find comedian Larry the Cable Guy and boxer Canelo Alvarez on the same green. Them, along with countless other celebrities, make up the BMW Charity Pro-Am. It’s an event that brings thousands of dollars to local charities.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO