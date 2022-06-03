ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeannie Mai Gushes Over Baby Girl Monaco In First Video Of Daughter With Jeezy: Watch

By Eric Todisco
 4 days ago
Jeannie Mai Jenkins introduced her baby daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins in a new YouTube video on June 2. Jeannie, 43, called out for her mother, Olivia Mai, to bring the 5-month-old on camera, much to Jeannie’s delight. The Real co-host was so happy interacting with her baby girl, who looked adorable in a sleeveless cheetah print dress and an oversized yellow headband. Jeannie continued gushing over her daughter, whom she shares with husband Jeezy, 44, and she did “tummy time” with baby Monaco, although she confessed that the infant doesn’t love it.

Jeannie was very emotional while she spoke to the camera alone, before her mom brought Monaco out. “Every time I hear Monaco, it actually moves things in my body,” she explained. “And even right now when I think about her about to see you guys, I get so nervous. I think this is what I was going through the last five months to be honest with you. It’s such a weird combination to be excited for something but knowing the world is a really mean place sometimes.”

Jeannie explained that it was “weird” to keep Monaco to herself since her birth in January, but after some time, she decided she was ready to show her daughter to the world. “Please excuse the nerves, because this was the entire last five months. But I promise I’m ready,” the new mom added, just as Monaco made her on-screen debut.

The 15-minute video also included clips of Monaco over the past five months. Fans got a look at the newborn in the hospital shortly after her birth. Jeezy popped up in the video enjoying special time with his daughter. Monaco also got to meet more of Jeannie and Jeezy’s family members, as well as Jeannie’s The Real co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, and Garcelle Beauvais.

“It means so much to be able to come to our community, everybody who’s been so protective and so understanding about when Monaco wanted to meet you guys,” Jeannie said at the end of the video. “So thank you so much for loving her and loving us and being so bomb throughout this journey.”

