Tigers extend offer to 2024 DL from Georgia

On Thursday, the Auburn coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 defensive lineman Nasir Smith. He plays for Grayson High School which is the same school that current Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe used to play for.

Smith is listed at 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds according to 247Sports. After the conclusion of his sophomore season, he really saw colleges start to become enamored with his talent. Duke and Boston College were the first two power-five schools to extend an offer to him back in January. Since then, programs like PITT, Jackson State, Tennessee, Colorado, Nebraska, and Georgia have offered the Georgia native.

Auburn has offered just eight linemen in the 2024 class. That may not seem like a lot, but it really is. The fact is this class won’t join the football team for another two years. Smith is one of the more interesting defensive linemen. His hometown is less than an hour away from Athens. The Tigers coaching staff will have to go all-in for Smith if they want a chance. It will be interesting to see what schools Smith shows the most interest in and whether he decides to stay close to home or not.