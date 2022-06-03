ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Things To Do This Weekend: June 3-5, 2022

By Scott Winters
100.5 The River
100.5 The River
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's another busy summer weekend in West Michigan. There is something for everyone on this week's "Things To Do" List... Friday, June 3, 2022 - 8 pm - The Intersection, Grand Rapids, MI. This message was posted on the Domestic Problems Facebook page on Thursday:. Yesterday I tested positive...

rivergrandrapids.com

Comments / 0

Related
100.5 The River

Downtown Grand Rapids Getting New Building Mural by World Famous Graffiti Artist

We have so many amazing murals on downtown buildings here in Grand Rapids like this one on Monroe Center across from Rosa Parks Circle, that in many ways make our city a unique art destination. (ArtPrize, Festival of the Arts for example.) As a matter of fact, I'll bet you've seen some of them, and yet, you haven't. Know what I mean. We get so used to it that we don't really notice how wonderful they are.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Rosa Parks Circle Downtown Grand Rapids FINALLY Reopens

For more than a year, Rosa Parks Circle was closed while undergoing $3 million in renovations. The downtown Grand Rapids landmark and gathering place is FINALLY back open. The original plan was to reopen Rosa Parks Circle in September 2021 in time for ArtPrize... and well, ArtPrize came and went. And then, the goal was to open in time for the winter ice skating season... and that didn't happen either.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Michigan DNR “Three Free” Weekend is Coming Up

Everyone likes when things are free! It's Free -- times three -- this coming weekend in the state of Michigan!. The Michigan Department of Natural resources has a few weekends set aside in 2022 when you can go off-roading for free. Twice a year both residents and out-of-state visitors can legally check out some of the designated routes and trails without having to purchase an ORV license or trail permit. You will be able access 4,000 miles of state designated ORV routes and trails, plus the six scramble areas in our state (Bull Gap, Black Lake Scramble Area, Holly Oaks ORV Park, Silver Lake State Park, The Mounds and St. Helen's Motorsport Area) for free the weekend of June 11th & 12th. All other rules and laws still apply. There will be another Free ORV Weekend on August 20th-21st.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Kentwood, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
100.5 The River

A Look Back at the Record Breaking Grand Rapids LipDub

We've all seen it...The Grand Rapids LipDub video. It's been 11 years since it was produced by Rob Bliss. Do you know the story behind the LipDub?. It all started with a magazine article in Newsweek. The story called Grand Rapids, MI a "dying city". Rob Bliss, Creo Productions, and a big group of people strongly disagreed with that description of the city back in 2011. They decided to create a video that "encompasses the passion and energy we all feel is growing exponentially, in this great city." The entire video cost $40,000 to produce and was funded entirely by the generosity of local sponsors.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

New Gluten-Free Fast Casual Restaurant Now Open in Grand Rapids

There's a new option for gluten-free fast food in Grand Rapids!. Papa Chops Gluten-Free Restaurant Opens on 28th St. Papa Chops Eatery on 28th Street near Breton Road is now open. The new restaurant's owner, Aaron Muller, previously owned and operated Rose Engraving at the site. A diagnosis of celiac...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Calder
Person
Dan Soder
100.5 The River

How To Get Your Child A Free Helmet This Weekend In Grand Rapids

One of my proudest moments as a kid was taking off my training wheels and riding my bike without the help of mom and dad. Like many kids, I got a little too confident and proceeded to flip over my handlebars. Thankfully I had a helmet that protected me from any serious injury to my head. There is an event in Grand Rapids this weekend that wants to help put Lids On Kids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Body Found Along The White Pine Trail

One of Michigan's premier biking and hiking trails was darkened by a gruesome discovery early Friday. So far, the only details we know is that the body was discovered by Big Rapids Public Safety officers on the popular nature trail at 1:30am Friday morning, June 3. The body was described as being an "unidentified white woman", but no age range was given.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Vendors#Art#Goods And Services#Beer#Domestic Problems#La Grande Vitesse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
100.5 The River

Why ‘Sleepy Hollow’ in South Haven, Michigan Was Named After the Story

Michigan has a good handful of “Sleepy Hollow”s throughout the state including a pet cemetery. This particular 'Sleepy Hollow' has a particularly interesting backstory. Located in South Haven near Lake Michigan, the land that is now Sleepy Hollow Resort was purchased in the early/mid 1800s by R.H. Jones. He turned this twelve acres into a peach farm and named his property “Island Home”.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy