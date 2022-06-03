Meet the Grand Marshals for the Pride Houston 2022 Parade

We’ve traveled near and far to find the best tacos, ceviche, pico de gallo, and tequila. La Big Gringa at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos. Image: Picos. If you know anything about living in the Lone Star State, you know that our Mexican cuisine is top of the line. Although Texas is famously the birthplace of Tex-Mex, and Houston lays claim to the fajita — let’s pour one out for Tex-Mex patron saint “Mama” Ninfa Laurenzo — it’s important not to forget the originality and flavors of the many varieties of authentic Mexican food that can be found here, food delivered to our plates perfectly spiced and without cutting any corners. Succulent skirt steaks, fresh chiles, and rustic corn tortillas are all staples of the cuisine south of the border, but if a trip down south doesn't exactly fit into your lunch break, worry not: Houston has the next-best thing.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO