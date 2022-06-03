ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Meet the Grand Marshals for the Pride Houston 2022 Parade

KHOU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — Travis Torrence and Juliann Losey are two of the six Grand Marshals for the Pride Houston 2022 Parade. The grand marshals will perform ceremonial duties, lead the Pride parade, and serve as ambassadors for Pride Houston throughout the year. KHOU 11 is proud to partner with...

www.khou.com

Comments / 5

Related
TexasHighways

Roadside Oddity: the Metal Art of the Eclectic Menagerie in Houston

A cubist-like armadillo stands atop a hillock next to a sleek roadrunner in a 2-acre field at the intersection of State Highway 288 and Bellfort Avenue, just south of Houston’s Loop 610. A dragon rears menacingly nearby, while King Kong scales a boom crane near a stegosaurus-like dinosaur. A colorful grasshopper zips through the air, not as fast as the stealth fighter pilot—who looks a lot like Snoopy—or the missile it has let fly from beneath its wing. Arachnophobes beware: a 20-foot-tall spindly-legged spider will trigger you. Take comfort in the fact that the missile fired by the stealth fighter is well on its way to destroying this fearsome beast.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Far-right group expanding into Houston area, starting with a VFW ‘Jeopardy’ night

A right-wing grassroots political organization is expanding its reach in Harris County, starting with a Jeopardy night in a Northwest Houston suburb this week. True Texas Project is hosting a ‘Jeopardy’ night and potluck dinner on Thursday, June 9 at the VFW Post in Cypress, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of downtown Houston. The event is one of only a few that TTP, which in 2021 was labeled an anti-government group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, has held in the Houston area, according to its event schedule; most of the group’s activity has focused on North and Central Texas so far, and similar trivia events will be held in Irving and Lubbock that same night.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

🔒These 15 memberships to Houston, Texas’ best attractions are worth the price for your summer plans

HOUSTON – Trying to find something great to do this summer or a gift for someone in your life who’s impossible to shop for?. Consider experiences -- a year of access to great places, fun and adventure that makes sense for entertainment this summer. As a gift item, give something your loved one might not splurge on themselves. Maybe tickets someplace they’ve never been or something they’ve never done.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
houstoniamag.com

15 Places to Get Authentic Mexican Food in Houston

We’ve traveled near and far to find the best tacos, ceviche, pico de gallo, and tequila. La Big Gringa at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos. Image: Picos. If you know anything about living in the Lone Star State, you know that our Mexican cuisine is top of the line. Although Texas is famously the birthplace of Tex-Mex, and Houston lays claim to the fajita — let’s pour one out for Tex-Mex patron saint “Mama” Ninfa Laurenzo — it’s important not to forget the originality and flavors of the many varieties of authentic Mexican food that can be found here, food delivered to our plates perfectly spiced and without cutting any corners. Succulent skirt steaks, fresh chiles, and rustic corn tortillas are all staples of the cuisine south of the border, but if a trip down south doesn't exactly fit into your lunch break, worry not: Houston has the next-best thing.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Where To Watch A Drive In Movie: Houston

HOUSTON — Today is National Drive-In Movie Day. The first drive-in theater was opened on June 6, 1933, by Richard M. Hollingshead Jr. in Pennsauken, New Jersey. The Camden Drive-In invited movie-goers to park their cars and watch a movie for the cost of 25 cents a car and an extra 25 cents a person. Hollingshead was reportedly inspired to create the concept by his mother, who found traditional movie theater seats to be uncomfortable.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bourbon St. Daiquiris now open in west Pearland

Bourbon St. Daiquiris, located at 3422 Business Center Drive, Ste. 130, Pearland, opened for business in May. The location offers New Orleans signature daiquiris, including 11 different flavors and four seasonal flavors. Bourbon St. Daiquiris also sells Po Boys, chicken wings, turkey legs and seafood. 832-230-4256. www.daqlifenation.com. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy...
PEARLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Parade#Pride Month#Racism#Grand Marshals#Pride Houston#Khou 11#The Main Stage Bar#Vip
fielding.edu

An American Story: Drawing on the roots of an antebellum interracial Texas couple, Juneteenth speaker, graduate shares reasons to celebrate

Nearly 40 years ago, business and community leader Beverly J. Dorsey Stevenson, Ph.D. (2013) learned about the abiding yet forbidden Civil War-era relationship between Edward Ruthven Taylor, the white son of a prominent Texas slave broker, and Ann George, a Black enslaved woman his family owned. The story was passed...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
107-3 KISS-FM

Houston, Texas Woman Forced to Shoot Stalker Who Kicked in Front Door

Its not uncommon for some of us to have some jokes about having a stalker amongst our friends. Thing is, having a real stalker is not fun at all. Personally, I've never had a stalker, but I have had a fan or two get a little too aggressive. That alone is scary enough to get away from. A Houston woman was having to deal with a real life stalker with what seems like a real life threating pursuit that ended up with him getting shot.
KHOU

Raise a glass and get tickled pink for Wine & Food Week 2022

HOUSTON — Rosé wines, sparkling wines, refreshing white wines and trending sweet wines will flow as guests enjoy getting their posh on with fashions, hairstylists, make-up, shopping, music, door prizes, and more. Unique fashion show will model the latest trends and tell how you can incorporate in your...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

California Firm Buys Community in Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – San Francisco-based real estate firm Hamilton Zanze has acquired the 200-unit Park at Waterford Harbor Apartments in Kemah on the southeast side of Houston. “We are very excited to add Park at Waterford Harbor to our portfolio and add another asset in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Local chef gives back after cheating death three times

Saturday the City of Houston recognized local chef Cassandra Faust, also known as “Chef Cassi” who says gratitude is the spice of life after being brought back from the brink of death three times! Fox 26's Chelsea Edwards shares her incredible story.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Live with Queen Latifah In Houston!

Friday on Houston Life, we’re live on location with Queen Latifah! Courtney, Derrick, Joe and Lauren will show her Houston hospitality. We’ll interview her live and we’ll get a sneak-peak behind the scenes of her stage. Houston Life is on the road with Queen Latifah, Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy