Port Jefferson Station, NY

American Legion Post 432 honors the fallen on Memorial Day

By Editorials
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Members of the American Legion Post 432, based out of Port Jefferson Station, held a series of services throughout the community to honor the sacrifices made by American servicemen. The day began at Steven J. Crowley Memorial Park in Terryville. Cpl. Crowley was a security guard for the United...

TBR News Media

Rocky Point VFW Post 6249 hosts Memorial Day event

Veterans, community members and public officials gathered at the Rocky Point. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6249 for a Memorial Day service to honor the fallen. New York State Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio (R-Riverhead) attended the event. She spoke of how the sacrifices of American veterans have preserved the constitutional rights of citizens throughout history.
ROCKY POINT, NY
TBR News Media

Sound Beach Civic Association hosts Memorial Day service

The Sound Beach Civic Association hosted its annual Memorial Day service at Veterans Memorial Park May 31. Attendees of the event included New York State Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio (R-Riverhead), Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner (R-Rocky Point), musicians from Rocky Point High School and veterans representing each branch of the armed services.
SOUND BEACH, NY
TBR News Media

Bellone, Kornreich visit veterans home for Memorial Day service

Public officials gathered before a room of vets at the Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University for a Memorial Day service Friday, May 27. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) gave the keynote address for the event. He continued the theme raised during his State of the County address a week earlier, invoking the example of the Greatest Generation as a model for Americans today.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
