ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Normal, Longer Play is Back At One of Illinois’ Best Children’s Attractions

By Lil Zim
Q985
Q985
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you search for the best things to do or places to go with kids in the Rockford area, the Discovery Center Museum will always top the list. As a parent, I am always looking for fun things to do with my kids, and one of our go-to places is always...

q985online.com

Comments / 1

Related
Q985

Iconic Wisconsin Bar Sign Sold, Buyer Reveals Why They Bought It

88 Tavern in Beloit, Wisconsin, had been around for nearly three decades. The establishment has been known by a few different names, the aforementioned 88 Tavern, Kline's Club 88, and Kline's (Rooney's) 88 Pub Grub and Club. There are multiple accounts on Facebook for the 65 Portland Avenue location. The...
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

South Beloit festival goes to the dogs

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit High School has gone to the dogs. Just for the day though, as the Lion’s Club celebrated “Barkfest.” It was a way for people to learn more about what the pet community has to offer, and also served as a fundraiser for the Lion’s Club. Dogs, of course, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Rockford, IL
Entertainment
City
Normal, IL
City
Rockford, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Are You Brave Enough To Take On Illinois’ Mountain Coaster Ride?

If you're looking for the ultimate thrill ride in Illinois then you must check out the mountain coaster. Chestnut Mountain Resort Has Summer Activities Too. If you're from this area, then you're probably familiar with Chestnut Mountain. It's a ski resort on the Mississippi River in Galena, Illinois. I've been there a handful of times and had a lot of fun. Honestly, I thought it was just a winter destination but I recently learned there are some fun things to do there during the summer too.
GALENA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Pasqua Mercato Sunday market returns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An annual Sunday market with a focus on food and family returned to Lino’s parking lot. “Pasqua Mercato” pays homage to the old Italian neighborhoods that would gather on Sundays. Pasqua is the name of Lino’s matriarch. Lino’s parking lot, 5611 E. State St., will be filled each Sunday with live […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
aroundptown.com

Rock Falls Food Truck Friday June10

Information provided by Melinda Jones, Director, Rock Falls Tourism. Food Truck Fridays are back at the RB&W Park in Rock Falls. Food Truck Fridays are scheduled for June 10, July 8, and August 12 from 11:30am to 9pm. There will be a variety of food cuisines lined up for you, vendors, and a concert series from 7-10pm each night. Bring your coworkers, family & friends and enjoy a nice lunch or dinner on the riverfront at the RB&W Park.
ROCK FALLS, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Roxy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the Week -- Roxy. Roxy is a 4-year-old Terrier mix who loves to cuddle! Her favorite game is tug-of-war, and she likes nibbling on stuffed toys. If you're looking for a BFF to join your workouts, you've found your new sidekick! PAWS volunteers say this fun-loving pup is a joy on runs and could help you train for that 5K.Roxy learns quickly and is eager to please, she'd love an owner to help continue her training. Roxy likes meeting dog friends but prefers to be the only dog in her home. She stays occupied with puzzle feeders and will happily stick by your side all day long.Roxy, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Saddle Up, Partner! Chicago’s Largest Pop-Up Attraction Opens This Weekend

This weekend, experience the wild west like never before! You're about to immerse yourself in the 'west' of the Midwest right in downtown Chicago. If you don't know what Jack's Pumpkin Pop Up is, it's a giant festival that kicks off during Fall and you have endless photo opportunities with pumpkin themed stalls, the largest corn maze in Chicago, all sorts of carnival games, and food and beverages! Well, during summer they kick off a Pop Up called Jack's Big City Ranch and it's the best western themed festival I've ever seen!
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
WIFR

Juneteenth celebrations, events coming to Sinnissippi Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A weekend of celebration and collaboration is set for Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 in Rockford. Rockford community leaders are joining forces for a weekend of events for families to enjoy at Sinnissippi Park. Juneteenth, also known as Liberation Day, is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of African Americans enslaved in the United States.
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Lane Closure On The East Side

Rockford – Beginning Monday, June 6th the westbound turn lane from southbound. Kishwaukee St at College Ave will be closed for inlet repairs. This project is anticipated to be. complete by Friday June 10th, weather permitting. Traffic control will be in place. Citizens who must drive through this area...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere native competing in Special Olympics

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTVO) — Some locals were down in Orlando, Florida Sunday night for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. Illinois sent dozens of athletes to compete, including Belvidere’s own Gavin Morrow. The 22-year-old’s sport is Athletics, and Rockford’s Susan Kuborn is on the input council for this year’s games. All of the athletes from […]
ORLANDO, FL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple People Pinned Under A Tree That Fell In Rockford

At approximately 6:25 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 1000 block of Woodlawn Avenue for reports of multiple people pinned/trapped under a large tree that fell. Multiple companies from the Rockford Fire Department were there to free everyone that was trapped and at least three people were reporting...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Another Reason To Hate Chicago’s O’Hare: TSA Wait Times Are Huge

I recently told you about Chicago's O'Hare airport coming in dead last among 20 mega-airports for customer satisfaction, according to a survey done by JD Power and Associates. While Miami International Airport, JFK Airport in New York, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport topped JD Power's list with scores of (out of 100) 828, 817, and 815 respectively, Chicago's O'Hare sits at the bottom with a score of 772.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Rock Island Breweries Release New Collaboration Beer

This Wednesday, June 1st at 5 pm, is the inaugural release (hopefully the first of many brews) from the Rock Island Beer trifecta known as The Brewmuda Triangle. A couple of years ago, before COVID hit (and before Blue Cat came back), the Rock Island Brewing trio, Bent River Brewing Co, Wake Brewing, and Radicle Effect Brewerks formed this faction to promote RI breweries.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Free meals for school kids this summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — School-aged children in the Stateline will once again have access to free meals this summer. The Summer Food Service Program returns on Monday. It has been around for more than 3 decades. Children 18-and-under can visit any of the more than 30 supervised sites in Boone and Winnebago Counties to receive […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy