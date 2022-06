Two Bell County men were arrested and charged with attempting to steal telephone wire. Bell County dispatch received a call from AT&T representatives regarding the tracking of a freshly cut phone line. The line was said to have been cut in the Old Pineville Pike area. GPS tracking technology was embedded into the wires, so AT&T employees were able to track the suspects on a live map, which indicated the suspects stopped on Bird Branch Road.

BELL COUNTY, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO