(Kennewick, WA) — A road rage incident leads to a suspect brandishing a handgun. Police in Kennewick say this happened Monday night around 6:00pm near East 27th Ave and South Washington Street. A motorist told officers the suspect, later identified as Kevin Klaus, pointed a handgun at him while stopped at an intersection, the victim drove off in fear for their safety, and in the process, struck the suspect’s vehicle. Police were able to track down Klaus and arrest him. No one was hurt. Klaus was taken into custody for 2nd Degree Assault.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO