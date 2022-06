A button to edit your already published tweet. Something many internet figures have probably dreamt of when huge drama had been sparked by a single tweet. Or, to put it in a less dramatic tone: a tweet edit option is something all of us would like, even to correct a silly typo or something we didn't word just right. And, as you have probably heard, Twitter is working on such a feature. Now, developer and app researcher Nima Owji is showcasing how this feature might actually work (via9to5Mac).

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO