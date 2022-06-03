ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Last Game Of The Season

By Great Neck Record Staff
greatneckrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a beautiful and temperate spring evening, the Great Neck North (GNN) varsity baseball team took the incredibly long bus ride to Long Beach to play their final game of the 2022 season. The Blazers played in one of the toughest divisions in Nassau County this season, taking on baseball powerhouses...

greatneckrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Mepham repeats as L.I. softball champs

Mepham repeated as Long Island Class A/Southeast Regional softball champions on Saturday, defeating East Islip, 8-3 at Moriches Athletic Complex behind a 3-for-4, 3-RBI performance from senior Hailey Guerrero and clutch pitching from sophomore Giselle DeLutri. The Pirates scored an unearned run in the top of the second inning and...
EAST ISLIP, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange basketball team forced to withdraw from tournament in Clark due to T-shirts

CLARK, NJ — A youth basketball team from West Orange was forced to pull out of a tournament that was held in Clark after wearing warm up T-shirts that protested the actions of Clark Mayor Sal Bonaccorso, who has recently come under fire for using racial slurs. The tournament was being held in the gyms at the Clark Recreation Center and Arthur L. Johnson High School. The team, which is made up of seventh-graders and coached by state Sen. Richard Codey, was asked to either remove the shirts or pull out of the tournament, according to Codey. The front of the shirts read “End racism” while the backs read “Equality.”
CLARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Blazers#Bunt#Baseball#Sports#Gnn#Macarthur#Great Neck
News 12

4th annual Pride march kicks off in Sayville

A Pride march in Sayville kicked off Sunday with a large crowd of spectators and marchers. This was part of the 4th annual Equality March and Pride Lunch where community organizations from both Nassau and Suffolk County along with craft vendors served lunch and provided entertainment.
SAYVILLE, NY
TBR News Media

Nature Matters: Ospreys and Eagles

I vividly remember the first time I saw an Osprey (also called the Fish Hawk due to the fact their diet is, with very rare exception, entirely comprised of fish). As a ten-year-old, a friend and I were birding on the back side of Miller’s Pond in Smithtown, now a county park off of Maple Avenue, but at that time a private estate. We came along the edge of small stream that fed the pond, still hidden a little bit by a shrub thicket of stream-side sweet pepperbush. Peering across the stream we noticed a HUGE bird (isn’t everything bigger when you’re small?) perched on top of a dead tree with an orange object wriggling in its feet. Well, the object was a nice-sized carp, the feet were actually very sharp talons, and the big bird holding the carp was an Osprey.
SMITHTOWN, NY
longisland.com

History: First Drive-In Movie Opens on This Day in 1933

On June 6, 1933, the first ever drive-in movie theater opened in New Jersey. The craze took a few years to spread across the country but by the 1950s there were more than 4,000 screens in the United States. Some of the relics still exist on Long Island today. Until...
ROCKY POINT, NY
longisland.com

Long Island Pride Month Celebrations

PRIDE at the Farm - includes Drag Queen Story Hour. Friday, June 10, 4-7 p.m. The Suffolk County Farm and Education Center--a real working farm–will be holding a free family event. Visit the farm animals and enjoy wagon rides, crafts, music and dancing, rainbow treats, Drag Queen Story Hour and more. Register on Facebook or call (631) 852-4600.
FARMINGDALE, NY
natureworldnews.com

Shark Patrol Operation Mobilized in Long Island Following Shark Sightings

Shark sightings over the Memorial Day weekend forced local authorities to launch the fin finder program known as Hempstead Town Shark Patrol on Long Island, New York. The operation was announced after a fisherman in the town saw a 10-foot-long shortfin mako shark near the Point Lookout site on Long Beach Barrier Island on Monday, May 30.
ANIMALS
syossetjerichotribune.com

Syosset Resident Leads Healthy Initiative

Laura Simmons of Syosset has been leading Just Say Yes, a nutrition education program designed for low-income families that is based out of the Long Island Cares — Harry Chapin Food Bank. The program is designed to prevent obesity and prevent chronic disease by promoting the need to have fruits and vegetables on the plate. The program focuses on those struggling with food insecurity or low income.
SYOSSET, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

CDC URGES RETURN TO MASK-WEARING INDOORS IN WESTCHESTER, SUFFOLK, NASSAU,PUTNAM,ORANGE, SULLIVAN COUNTIES.

WPCNR COVID DAILY. By John F. Bailey. June 5, 2022:. The Daily Voice (https://dailyvoice.com/new-york/nassau/news/covid-19-cdc-now-recommends-wearing-masks-indoors-in-these-16-ny-counties/834205/ reported this morning on its website that the Center for Disease Control has returned to recommending masks be worn indoors in the Mid-Hudson Counties of Westchester, Orange, Putnam, and Sullivan Counties and Nassau and Suffolk Counties.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Molloy celebrates final graduation as a college

After two long years defined by the absence of in-person interactions, students at Rockville Centre’s Molloy College finally got to walk onto a graduation stage at the Nassau Coliseum on May 24. The school celebrated its 64th and final commencement as a college before changing its name to Molloy...
PIX11

1 dead, 3 injured in quadruple shooting on Long Island: officials

LONG ISLAND (PIX11)— One man was fatally shot and three others wounded in a quadruple shooting on Long Island Saturday night, authorities said. Police responded to the reported shooting on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead at around 10:10 p.m. and found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital, where […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
thebuzzie.com

Let Your Manhasset Visit be Extra-Ordinary in Exotic Car

If you aren’t satisfied with the ordinary, worry not. The extraordinary is waiting for you! Why not make simple things like long drives special? If you are in the mood to drive to New York neighborhoods, pick a luxury car from your nearest rental and zoom off in style.
MANHASSET, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy