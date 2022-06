Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Ukraine moots tactical retreat in east - Ukrainian troops are considering a tactical retreat from the eastern city of Severodonetsk, which is being shelled "24 hours a day" by Russian forces. The lawyer for Dmytro Firtash describes a scenario similar to the port city of Mariupol, where hundreds of civilians were holed up for weeks in a giant steelworks alongside Ukrainian troops defending the last part of the city.

