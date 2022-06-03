Business Spotlight: Tow Sebago

Being stranded on the water with no one to help is the stuff that nightmares are made of, but a new service called Tow Sebago serving Sebago Lake stands ready to provide help and assistance for boaters when it’s needed the most. Tow Sebago crews are prepared for...
The Maine Department of Transportation announces the launch of a new Park and Ride facility, in partnership with the Town of Kittery and the Kittery Premium Outlets. The new Park and Ride is located at 345 US Route 1 in Kittery, behind the Kittery Premium Outlets. The Park and Ride...
Hands down, the Maine Turnpike is one of the coolest roads to drive, period. Nevermind in just Maine, nevermind in New England as a whole, we're talking overall. First off, unless it's the summer weekend rush to the beach, there's rarely much traffic on it. Secondly, you can't beat a highway that has a 70 mph speed limit (except the 75 and 80 mph roads found on midwest highways). It's a near-perfect road to cruise up and down, except for one reason.
NAPLES, Maine — Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon after a collapse at a construction site in Naples. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the Naples Fire Department were called to Captain Jack's Restaurant following reports of a building collapse. Officials said two people were injured during the collapse...
We've all heard the stories and seen the pictures of how drivers at the Auburn Walmart have found a way to continuously drive into a concrete pole in the parking lot and the pole always winning. Their vehicle gets damaged, costing lots of money in repairs and the drivers, without fail, say "I never even saw it!"
PORTLAND, Maine — The statewide average for gas in Maine reached $5 per gallon Tuesday for the first time ever, according to AAA. A year ago, the average in Maine was $3.03. “It really cuts into the fun stuff I would rather be doing with my kids," said Kris Curtis of Bowdoinham.
That's my chair. I was nearly the only person at this amazing little beach 10 minutes from my house. It's so amazing, I almost don't want to tell you about it.. This was the view from the beach... This little gem is called Broad Cove Reserve just off Route 88...
YARMOUTH, Maine — When we lose a parent, it’s natural to step back and take stock of our own lives. It happened to Jeff Davis at an especially emotional time: he was returning to Maine after settling his father’s estate and thinking about how much his dad loved fly fishing. What happened on that trip changed the course of Davis’s life.
Having grown up in Southern Maine, I have my list of favorite spots to relax outdoors when weather permits. I love strolls around Mackworth Island, hikes through Wolfe’s Neck Park, and days spent on the water at Cousins Island. I am an avid kayaker and recent newbie biker with...
JACKSON, N.H. — Jackson police are reminding the public to protect their cars from bears. One driver was eating breakfast at Yesterday's Restaurant in Jackson while a bear was trying to eat a discarded McDonald's food bag taken from inside their car. Police said drivers should keep their windows...
According to WGME 13, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday afternoon in Southern Maine. The news station reports that the crash happened at about 2:50 in the afternoon on Tuesday and involved a school bus at the intersection of Narragansett Trail and River Road.
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The body of a Fairfield man was found in the Kennebec River near the boat launch in Skowhegan. Police say they were called to the area of the launch near the river’s Big Eddy about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say it appears 52-year-old David Kufeldt...
After what felt like an endless winter that carried into spring, we're finally in the middle of perfect hiking weather along Maine trails. Even though we're in June, the weather hasn't reached the brutal humid hot days yet, but it's also not so chilly where you'll freeze on the trails as well.
I adopted my cat Mando (yes, named after The Mandalorian) from the animal shelter in Skowhegan on Black Friday of 2020. Why Skowhegan? Well, the pandemic made finding available kittens somewhat difficult and I have found that adopting from central Maine is oftentimes more affordable than in other areas. And while it is tempting to pick up a “free” cat from your Facebook friend, I find that it’s far most cost-effective to adopt from a shelter.
A Falmouth convenience store that has been a gathering place for generations of locals, Town Landing Market has sold to a restaurant group that includes some of Portland’s most on-trend eateries. Big Tree Hospitality, which owns Eventide Oyster Co., Hugo’s and the Honey Paw, added the business to its...
According to reports from WGME 13, a man mas is dead following a tragic accident that happened in Rockland, Maine over the weekend. WGME reports that there was a demolition project happening on a garage on Crescent Street in Rockland on Saturday. During the project, the roof of the garage collapsed and landed on top of one of the workers. WGME reports that the victim was 37-year-old, Kendall Ross, of Rockland.
ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a worker who was trapped when a structure collapsed. Workers were demolishing an attached garage when the structure collapsed on a worker Saturday morning. Firefighters used inflatable rescue bags to lift the roof before...
Who doesn't love taking a peek inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's the fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see just how grand these homes are. For other properties, their appeal not only lies in the home's amenities, but the natural surroundings. Enter this lovely Wolfeboro mansion on Lake Winnipesaukee that recently hit the market and is the perfect lakeside vacation home.
