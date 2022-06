Happy Birthday, America! Here's where you can watch the biggest and best fireworks shows over the 4th of July holiday in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. Break out the sunscreen and your best red, white and blue gear, because, in Shreveport-Bossier, we don't wait for the sun to go down to celebrate America! Here's a list of all of the area fireworks celebrations that we know of thus far. As we get closer to the holiday, keep checking back, because we'll continue adding to our list.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO