Black Founders Matter presses VCs to pledge commitment to diversity

By Dominic-Madori Davis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe knew if he kept asking for a quarter, he’d have a dollar one day. Then he’d be well on his way to having two — a slow but purposeful build toward amassing his own little fortune. Today, at the helm of the Black Founders Matter...

Wells Fargo Reportedly Held Fake Interviews With Black, Women Candidates To Boost Diversity Numbers

The financial institution allegedly held dishonest interviews with women BIPOC for roles that were already filled to falsely bolster its diversity efforts. For the last few years, large corporations have vowed to boost their DEI efforts following the social justice uprising of summer 2020. But, one financial institution is being accused of talking the talk but not walking the walk.
Meet the Female Founder of a Black-Owned Tax Firm That Grossed $1.5M in Three Months

Dr. Shawanda S. Moore, also known as The Tax Doctor, is the founder and chief executive officer of Royal Financial Services, where she has diligently worked and coached her team to their most successful year. She says that she is very proud of their accomplishments but is not surprised. After experiencing the loss of her business partner and son, Shaun, she pulled herself together by implementing new strategies, procedures and policies to reflect growth in the company. She says that she also used the daily motivation and encouragement that her son gave her.
Ivella is the latest fintech focused on couples banking, with a twist

Ivella, a Santa Monica-based startup, wants to build banking products for couples to take away some of these tensions. Led by CEO and co-founder Kahlil Lalji, the startup is launching with a split account product that just raised $3.5 million in funding from Anthemis, Financial Venture Studio and Soma Capital. Other investors include Y Combinator, DoNotPay CEO Joshua Browder and Gumroad CEO Sahil Lavingia.
4 lessons I learned in my journey from VC to CEO

Someone could be an expert in designing and building pools, but that doesn’t make them a great swimmer. That was the first lesson I learned when I made a big career switch from VC to CEO. After several years at the top Bay Area venture capital firms, I had decided to go to the other side and become cofounder and chief executive of a cybersecurity company.
5 Ways to Close the Pay Gap for Black Creators

So much of online culture is gleaned from Black creators, yet these creators often receive little to no credit in return—financial or otherwise. Growing awareness of the inequalities faced by Black creators has grown following the high-profile deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and so many others. The “racial reckoning of 2020” included social upheaval and calls for change, action, equality and justice resulting in sustained and impactful shifts within the community, among consumers and businesses in countless industries.
Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. The former is the richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $213 billion as of May 16, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. The second is the second richest man on the planet. His fortune is...
Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
Elon Musk on housing bubble: ‘They dug their own graves — a lesson we should all take to heart’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently added the housing market into the mix of his Twitter commentary. Musk weighs in on housing: Musk’s commentary stemmed from a tweet by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus (who uses the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto) saying cryptocurrency was “created as a statement against central bank control” after the Great Recession that followed fallout from the 2008 housing bubble burst, which was fueled by a subprime mortgage crisis.
Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in June

Since March 2020, cryptocurrencies have run circles around the stock market. However, the following five digital currencies all lack the competitive advantages necessary to stand out and excel in a highly competitive space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Experts warn never put this on your résumé—regardless of what job you’re applying for

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn’t upended. It’s increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of “workwear” is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it’s decidedly a job seeker’s market.
Amazon Terminates Employees Linked To Warehouse Union

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN sacked two employees linked to an organizing campaign that led to the company’s first-ever unionized warehouse in the U.S., CNBC reports. Mat Cusick and Tristan Dutchin have worked with the Amazon Labor Union, led by current and former company employees, to organize workers at the Amazon warehouses on New York’s Staten Island.
Meta, Formerly Known As Facebook, Is Changing Its Stock Symbol Too In Metaverse Rebrand

Click here to read the full article. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms underscored its commitment to the Metaverse, announcing that its old familiar stock symbol FB – for Facebook, the company’s old name – will change to META on June 9. Shares of the company that also owns Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp said the new Nasdaq ticker “aligns with the company’s rebranding.” Facebook announced the corporate name change last October, unveiling plans to spend tens of billions of dollars on what Zuckerberg called “the next chapter of social connection” but Wall Street worries may be a sinkhole. “From now on, we’re going to...
